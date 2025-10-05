“Braun sure butt fumbled that one”: Indiana Governor Mike Braun under fire online for deleting Mark Sanchez tweet criticising mayor before arrest

Mike Braun (R-IN) speaks at a news conference on government spending at the U.S. Capitol Building on December 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

After blasting Indianapolis city leadership for an alleged rise in crime in a post he deleted a few hours later, Indiana Governor Mike Braun is drawing scrutiny now.

In the mean time, it was revealed that the man Braun directed his post at, Mark Sanchez, former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst, had been arrested following an altercation in downtown Indianapolis, late the same night.

The incident began early Saturday morning when Sanchez was hospitalized with stab wounds after a reported fight in an alley around West Washington Street and North Senate Avenue.

Initial reports characterized Sanchez as a victim of a violent attack, provoking Braun and Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith to post harsh criticism of Indianapolis officials, specifically Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, for what they called "declining public safety."

Some critics claimed that the governor exploited an incomplete narrative in order to drive a political agenda, with one X user writing:

"Braun sure butt fumbled that one."

Braun sure butt fumbled that one. — The Auge (@The_Auge) October 5, 2025

"Also, not a great situation when the Gov and Lt Gov offices do not coordinate or work together (on anything?)," another remarked.

""We" haven't been better than this for years. These people do nothing but point fingers and take no accountability," said a user.

While supporters defended it as only paying attention to public safety issues in Indianapolis. Neither Braun's office nor Beckwith's office responded to a request for comment as to why the posts were deleted.

"I mean indy does have a really bad crime problem so I feel their point stands," an internet user stated.

"I think the point still stands. There was still violence. They likely assumed Sanchez was an innocent party but can still hope/pray for him to recover," another commented.

More about Mike Braun's response and recent police report

Mike Braun wrote in his now-deleted post on X, which stated:

"I’ve been clear: city leaders must do their jobs and hold criminals accountable. When Indianapolis makes national news for a lack of public safety, it hurts our city and our state."

On the other hand, Beckwith went even further, writing that "Indianapolis is sliding into lawlessness because local leaders refuse to prosecute criminals and protect citizens," and recently called on the state legislature to give the governor and attorney general more power to enforce laws in the city.

Less than four hours later, officers from the Indianapolis police force issued a statement stating Mark Sanchez, who was in town to call the Raiders/Colts game for Fox Sports on Sunday, had not only been stabbed, but they claimed he was also arrested.

A lot of people owe Indianapolis an apology for all the crap they have been spewing.



Mark Sanchez arrested. Indy isn't to blame, he is. He is lucky the good guy didn't have a gun. pic.twitter.com/WPSMUQOuu6 — Candy Stripe King 👑 (@CandyStripeKing) October 4, 2025

Sanchez was charged with three misdemeanors, battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication. Police representatives confirmed that Sanchez was still hospitalized in stable condition and had not yet been booked into jail.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place at approximately 12:30 am Saturday in the Wholesale District of the city, a well-known nightlife destination in downtown.

Detectives indicated that the involvement of two men led to what appeared to be an isolated altercation and that this is “not a random act of violence.” The determination on whether to pursue formal charges will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

In response to the new information, Mike Braun and Micah Beckwith either deleted or edited their posts without issuing a public correction or apology. Screenshots of the deleted posts rapidly spread on the internet and were laughed at and criticized by the public.