Bella, Edward, and Jacob head back to the big screen as Twilight Saga returns to theaters

The Twilight Saga film series, based on Stephenie Meyer’s books of the same name, is set to return to the big screens in October 2025, the film distribution company Lionsgate teased over their social media accounts on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The company shared a post featuring stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner, along with the words, “Forever Begins Again,” and the caption “Tomorrow…” hinting at more revelations to come.

Revolving around the love triangle between Bella Swan (Stewart), the vampire Edward Cullen (Pattinson), and the werewolf Jacob Black (Lautner), the Twilight Saga comprises five films, which originally released between 2008 and 2012. They include Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012).

While the first film was produced with a relatively small budget, it became a massive box office success and launched the young lead actors to global stardom. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the franchise made more than $3.3 billion across all five films. Celebrating the first film’s fifteenth anniversary in 2023, director Catherine Hardwicke explained the secret to success for the franchise, saying:

“Everybody wants to have that first love. That’s just undeniable. That’s just a head rush that makes you feel ecstatic. A love that’s like a drug…. And that’s what I was really trying to create in the movie.”

Twilight production company Summit Entertainment was acquired by Lionsgate in 2012. At the time of writing, an animated TV reboot of the series is also underway.

Exploring the plot of The Twilight Saga

The Twilight Saga is a romantic fantasy movie series based on Stephenie Meyer’s eponymous bestselling novels. It centers around Bella Swan, a teenage girl from Phoenix, who relocates to the rainy town of Forks, Washington. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets the mysterious Edward Cullen in school. As the two get closer to each other, she discovers his secret of being a vampire.

While Edward tries to be protective and keep Bella away from his world, she embraces it wholeheartedly, including his large family. The passionate affair between Edward and Bella is troubled by the arrival of enemies of Edward’s family, and Bella’s friendship with Jacob Black, a werewolf from a Native American tribe. As a love triangle develops, Bella’s heart and spirit are tested.

Bella’s journey through heartbreak, danger, and self-discovery leads her to having her own family and fighting with them against the powerful Volturi. Since its release, The Twilight Saga has become a major cultural phenomenon for youngsters in the 21st century.

