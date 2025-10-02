Baltimore bouncer Kevin Weaver turns himself in after viral chokehold video triggered mass outrage

Cross Street Public House restaurant (Image via Instagram/@publichouse21230)

Kevin Weaver, a 41-year-old bouncer from Baltimore, has turned himself in to the police after videos surfaced of him placing a male patron in a chokehold while bouncers forcibly removed the individual from the Cross Street Public House restaurant in Federal Hill, causing public outrage and raising fresh concerns over public safety in Baltimore's nightlife districts.

On Wednesday, October 1, police confirmed that Weaver had, on his own accord, presented himself as the bouncer captured in videos and has since been booked on first-degree aggravated assault charges stemming from the altercation.

The incident became public after a video posted by Barstool Loyola went viral, receiving over 9.5 million views on social media. In the video, Weaver can be seen with his arms wrapped tightly around the victim's neck, pulling him toward the side of the street as the man tries to free himself.

Bystanders can be heard yelling “Tap tap tap, let him go” and “Yo, chill out,” which prompted Weaver to release the student, who was identified by the account as a Loyola University Maryland student.

At one point, the victim is shown kicking his legs in distress while tapping Weaver’s arm, which is a universal signal to stop. The video also later features Weaver slamming the man’s face against the window of a parked car, before another security guard intervenes to assist with holding down the victim.

Restaurant and security company respond as officials call for accountability

Cross Street Public House stated in their announcement that Kevin Weaver wasn't on their payroll. Ace Event Services Group provided security for that night. The restaurant has also stated that it no longer works with Ace Event Services following the incident.

We are unsure whether Weaver was on Ace Event Services' payroll or an independent contractor. The company has not made any public statements.

Baltimore city officials are also looking into the incident. Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer shared the video on X and called for consequences for Weaver and the second security guard featured in the video.

"Both Bouncers/Security guards need to be held accountable," he wrote on X.

Officials confirmed that their investigation of the incident began soon after the video went public. Weaver’s surrender represents the first formal arrest in the criminal investigation.

Weaver is facing charges of aggravated assault and is expected to be in court in the near future. While that has unfolded, the video has gone viral and sparked a discussion about the responsibilities and limits of private security in public spaces.