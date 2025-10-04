"Protect yourself at the first sign of coercion": Aubrey O'Day reacts to Diddy being sentenced to 4 years in jail

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: Singer Aubrey O'Day attends Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood on June 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been handed a prison sentence of over four years for violating federal prostitution laws, concluding a lengthy legal battle that has dominated headlines for months. It was decided on Friday (Oct. 3), in a crowded Manhattan federal courtroom, where Judge Arun Subramanian imposed a 50-month sentence, significantly less than the 11 years prosecutors wanted but much higher than 14 months the legal team of defendant Combs sought.

Judge Subramanian criticized the actions of Combs in his verdict and termed them as acts of subjugation that resulted in victims being traumatized profoundly. He has stressed that the ruling is intended to send a strong signal that abuse and exploitation will face actual consequences, even as he deemed the prosecution's proposed decade-long sentence "not reasonable."

Aubrey O'Day warns fans to prioritize safety over fame

Following the recent court ruling that sentenced Sean "Diddy" Combs to four years in prison, singer and former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day has shared her reaction online. On X, O'Day wrote a profoundly personal post advising young and ambitious people to keep their safety and integrity over fame and opportunity. She wrote:

"Let this serve as a cautionary reminder to young and aspiring individuals pursuing their dreams. The true warning is not that a jury may doubt your testimony, nor that a court’s sentencing guidelines may fail to reflect the years of suffering you endured. The real warning is this: the moment someone in a position of power oversteps your boundaries or demands more than is legitimately required of you, walk away and do not look back."

Even though she did not mention Diddy directly, she touched upon the necessity to walk away as soon as a person in authority steps over the line. She explained that no dream is worth experiencing exploitation and abuse. Her words spread quickly, and fans appreciated them as a warning and a strong message about self-preservation in the entertainment industry. She further continued:

"No dream, however bright, can outweigh the pain and exploitation that may follow if you remain. Too often, those who misuse their power, even when exposed, face far fewer consequences than the harm inflicted upon their victims. Protect yourself at the first sign of coercion or impropriety. If something feels wrong, trust that instinct and remove yourself from the situation. Your well-being is worth more than any opportunity."

