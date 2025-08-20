Ashley St. Clair reveals she's facing eviction, calls 'parenting drama' with Elon Musk a ‘career suicide'

Ashley St. Clair (Image via X/@stclairashley)

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair opened up about her career prospects in the wake of her parenting troubles with Elon Musk in the first episode of her new podcast, titled Bad Advice, which she released on X on August 18. As per her own admission, St. Clair is facing a housing crisis as her custody battle with Musk rages on.

As per E! News, St. Clair candidly addressed facing eviction during the podcast and said,

“Well, after a year of unplanned career suicide, many questionable life choices, and a gap in my LinkedIn profile that cannot legally be explained, I’ve decided to start a podcast.”

Sharing that her decision to start a podcast was motivated by her financial troubles, St. Clair spoke about a trade company offering her money to do an ad read, and added,

“I'm getting evicted and Polymarket offered me $10,000 to do an ad read, so with that, the roof over my head has been brought to you by Polymarket.”

St. Clair further referred to facing financial problems when, according to People Magazine, she remarked,

“Not because anybody asked, but because statistically speaking, it was either join this or join a (multi-level marketing scheme).”

Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk have engaged in public feuds on social media over child support payments

Ashley St. Clair first publicly alleged that she gave birth to billionaire Elon Musk’s child on February 14, 2025. Taking to X, the children’s book writer wrote,

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.”

She further stated that she kept the birth of her child private to not attract media attention, and added,

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

Days later, St. Clair’s representative claimed that the influencer and Musk were involved in negotiating “an agreement” about how to parent the child, reported US Weekly. St. Clair ultimately filed for sole custody of her and Musk’s alleged son. Musk took to X to write that, despite being unsure of the paternity of the child, he made multiple payments to St. Clair. He wrote,

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”

I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.



Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025

St. Clair claimed that Musk had stopped the child support payments in retaliation for her speaking out about his alleged paternity. Responding to him on X, she wrote,

“You weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for “disobedience.” But you’re really only punishing your son.”

At the time, she was also filmed selling her Tesla car worth $100,000, which she claimed in a Daily Mail video was to make up for the “60% cut” in child support payments.

While the status of Ashley St. Clair’s current financial situation remains unknown, the influencer spoke about her new podcasting venture in the first episode, and as per People Magazine, said,

"I’m not starting this because I think my big-brain thoughts and my podcast mic are the greatest gift to humanity. I actually think I have the worst ideas, so consider everything out of my mouth a cautionary tale.”

The news outlet also noted that with the podcast, she sought to distinguish herself from other commentators such as Ben Shapiro and Megyn Kelly.