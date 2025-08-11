Are Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz getting a divorce? Viral posts debunked as cheating allegations surface online

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz at the 2025 Met Gala (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Everything looked fine between longtime couple, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, but new social media speculations have implied otherwise.

According to a rumor seemingly shared by Instagram blogger @nosleep_411, the Superwoman singer is reportedly preparing to divorce her husband of 15 years. The IG user claims that the record producer-rapper’s alleged romantic partner outside of his marriage is pregnant. The “baby” rumor is why the 15-time Grammy winner has contemplated divorce, according to @nosleep_411.

The Instagram user dropped their unconfirmed speculation the same day the couple celebrated their 15th anniversary. The pair wished each other on social media, suggesting everything was normal. While Alicia didn’t post anything after her anniversary post, Swizz dropped an image carousel on Instagram featuring his wife and family during an outing. He captioned it:

“♥️🙌🏽🧿☀️☮️ 🙏🏽 Stay in your own Zone…….”

Swizz Beatz seemingly post-debunked the divorce rumors, but the couple has avoided addressing social media reports about their relationship. Additionally, Media Take Out also covered the rumors. The outlet spoke to sources close to the pair and reported:

“Multiple people in the couple’s circle told us that Alicia and Swizz are not only still together, they’re happier than ever. There was no paternity test, no secret baby, no dramatic divorce plans.”

The insiders reportedly termed the speculations as “internet fiction.”

It’s not the first time the One Man Band Man rapper has faced cheating allegations while being married to Alicia Keys. Beatz was linked with the actress, La La Anthony, in 2021, but refuted the speculations with an Instagram post featuring a screenshot of his spouse’s song Lala (Unlocked). He wrote in the caption:

“This is the only LALA I’m rocking 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ Now go get the KEYS ALBUM it’s avail everywhere and its a classic”

Mashonda called out Alicia Keys in 2009, amidst her divorce from ex, Swizz Beatz

The Poison rapper and the Girl's Best Friend singer began dating in 1998, before they married in 2004. The couple welcomed their son Kasseem Dean, Jr., in 2006, but announced their separation in 2008. However, before the divorce was finalized, Mashonda Tifrere lashed out at her then-husband’s partner and future wife, Alicia Keys.

According to Vibe, the R&B singer called out the Karma artist in an open letter on Twitter, in response to one of her previous tweets that read:

“Having a heated debate n the studio. Question is...N love is it better to go 4 the choice that is ‘SMART’ or the choice that has ‘SPARK’??”

Mashonda posted the open letter in September 2009, recounting meeting Alicia through Swizz and being an admirer of her music in the past. She accused the As I Am singer and her then-spouse of cheating and denying their relationship until they confessed months later.

Mashonda claimed she had worked out her differences with Beatz and was “in a good place as people and as parents.” However, the January Joy singer addressed Alicia Keys, criticizing her tweet (via Vibe):

“My concern with AK is no longer the fact that she assisted in destroying a family but that she has the audacity to make these selfish comments about love and wanting to be with someone, even after knowing their situation. How is this the same Superwoman that I sang out loud with in my truck? I ask myself sometimes.”

Mashonda added:

“If you are reading this Alicia, let me start by saying, you know what you did. You know the role you played and you know how you contributed to the ending of my marriage. You know that I asked you to step back and let me handle my family issues. Issues that you helped to create.”

Tifrere claimed that her relationship with Swizz was not perfect, but they “made a vow to God.” She wrote that Alicia should have respected their vow and continued:

“I know you owe me or my son nothing but I just wish you would’ve handled things more carefully.”

Elsewhere in the letter, she reiterated how Alicia Keys’ tweet hurt her:

“I read your tweets tonight and I felt they were very insensitive. You have no idea how much pain I was caused because of this affair. Its baffling to me that you don’t understand what I might have gone through with this situation.”

Mashonda addressed Keys’ relationship with Beatz and wished her well for the future, and highlighted:

“If you two being together forever is the case, its more of a reason for us to get along, because I’m not going anywhere. Theres a child to be raised.”

She also responded to Alicia’s tweet and said in the letter:

“To answer your tweet, choose smart over spark. Sparks burn everyone, be smart! Its simple actually, just think of the shoe being on the other foot. Stay blessed and lets work this thing out with respect and dignity.”

Swizz Beatz officially parted ways with Mashonda in 2010 and married Alicia Keys the same year on July 31. The trio, who shared a tumultuous history, were able to mend their relationship years later. Tifrere also authored "Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family” in 2018. She explored the contributions Beatz and Keys had while raising her son.