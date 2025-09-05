Annabelle Doll tour turns tragic as paranormal investigator’s cause of death revealed

Annabell dollntour leads to dead

On July 13, 2025, 54-year-old paranormal investigator Dan Rivera passed away while taking part in the New England Society for Psychic Research's (NESPR) "Devils on the Run" tour. The cause of his death has been found to be cardiac-related following investigations.

Because it included the notorious Annabelle doll, the tour, which focused on haunted items related to Ed and Lorraine Warren's occult collection, had garnered a lot of attention.

Confirmation regarding the cause of Rivera's death

The Adams County coroner has confirmed Rivera’s death was cardiac-related and natural, linked to existing heart issues. Officials also clarified that the Annabelle doll was not in his hotel room when he passed away. Prominent member of the New England Society for Psychic Research and Army veteran, Rivera was well-respected in the paranormal community.

Annabelle is attached to many suspicious hauntings in 1970, soon after she was given to a Connecticut nursing student named Donna. The popular paranormal experts, The Warrens, reported some malicious behavior of the doll, like lifting its own hand and chasing people around the apartment.

They also claimed that Annabelle is demonically possessed and caused various frightening scenes, like a car crash involving a priest, the stabbing of a police officer, and the moving of the Connecticut museum.

According to several psychic media, the doll is possessed by a six-year-old child's ghost. Rivera’s sudden death led to many conspiracy theories surfacing on the internet.

Investigators have emphasized that medical problems were the cause, but the incident's timing - during a tour that focused on one of the most notorious haunted objects in the world - has sparked a heated internet debate.

Events connected to Annabelle have been temporarily halted by NESPR since Rivera's passing. There is a new caretaker for the Warrens' former Connecticut house, which includes the occult museum, according to sources. Despite the unfortunate events, officials maintain that Rivera died of natural causes, and his colleagues hope that his legacy will be remembered for his dedication rather than conjecture.

