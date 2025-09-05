How did Dan Rivera die? Paranormal investigator and Annabelle doll handler's cause of death released

Dan Rivera (Photo: Instagram/@dan_rivera_nespr)

Dan Rivera's cause of death has been officially confirmed. For the unversed, the paranormal investigator was found dead in his hotel room in Straban Township, Adams County, Pennsylvania.

Rivera was with his colleagues from the New England Society for Psychic Research, as they were going to have their Devils on the Run tour in Gettysburg.

The day of his passing, Dan Rivera was with coworkers. However, he left saying he was feeling unwell and wanted to rest in his room. The hotel's staff then found his body hours later.

At the time, Dan Rivera's sudden death caused netizens to believe the famous Annabelle doll was somehow responsible for it, as it was being carried around for the paranormal tour.

The Adams County coroner, Francis Dutrow, told NBC News in a statement that Dan Rivera's death was cardiac-related and that he had a history of cardiac issues.

The paranormal investigator's passing has been ruled a natural death. Francis Dutrow also noted that the haunted doll was not near Dan that day, and the rumor that Annabelle caused Dan Rivera's death is false.

"The cause of death has been determined to be cardiac-related and is ruled as a natural death. Mr. Rivera had a known history of cardiac issues, which were consistent with the findings... It is also confirmed that Annabelle was not present in the room at the time of his passing," Francis Dutrow stated.

Ghost Hunters star Jason Hawes told netizens to stop speculating on Dan Rivera's death

Jason Hawes, the host of Ghost Hunters and Ghost Nation, and the co-founder of The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS), called out internet users for blaming Ghostly Images of Gettysburg Tours, New England Society for Psychic Research, and event organizers for arranging paranormal tours.

Jason Hawes wrote on his Facebook post on July 17, 2025, saying that some people were trying to "push an agenda" and used Dan Rivera's sudden death to justify it.

He told people to stop letting Dan's life turn into a story for "clicks and attention," saying that the Dan Rivera family would not want that as they were grieving.

"Some people are using his passing to push an agenda for profit, and it's just disgusting. Dan was a family man, a respected paranormal investigator, and he left this world way too soon. Let's focus on remembering Dan for who he was, not turning his death into some made-up bullsh*t story to get clicks or attention. Honor the man. Forget the garbage," Jason Hawes wrote.

The New England Society for Psychic Research still organizes paranormal tours. Their upcoming paranormal events include the Maine Paranormal and Horror Convention in Augusta, Maine, on September 6 and 7, the Rock Island Roadhouse in Rock Island, Illinois, on October 4, 2025, and ScareFest Weekend 1 in Lexington, Kentucky, from October 17 to October 19, 2025.

In other news, the New England Society for Psychic Research confirmed on August 30, 2025, that comedians Elton Castee and Matt Rife bought the Warren House. However, they don't own the artifacts.

They reached an agreement with NESPR, under which they would lease the artifacts for five years and establish a nearby museum.

NESPR insisted that they would ensure the haunted items were taken care of and that the museum would be in proper condition.