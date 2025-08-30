Adin Ross claims Donald Trump is “okay” following viral death rumor

Adin Ross Confirms Donald Trump Is Alive Following Viral Death Rumor (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A wave of misinformation about former U.S. President Donald Trump circulated online recently, claiming that he had passed away. The chatter began on the social media platform X on August 30 and fueled debates about the health of the country’s 47th President.

Adin Ross, an online streamer, brought up the hoax during a livestream on Kick. He reassured viewers, saying,

“Guys! I just got confirmed, President Trump is okay by a very close [source]….” Ross explained that Barron Trump, Trump’s son, had provided the confirmation. This helped calm some of the chaos caused by the viral misinformation.

Adin Ross says Trump is okay after speaking to his inner circle pic.twitter.com/Qv5FWbpSUr — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 30, 2025

The incident shows how false information can move across social media. In just a few hours, posts suggesting Trump had died spread, boosted by memes and viral shares that made the rumors feel believable even without any official confirmation. Ross clarified the situation, and his explanation began circulating online, pushing back against the fake claims.

Donald Trump’s health remains stable despite circulating rumors and speculation

People have been questioning Trump’s health in recent months. Earlier this year, the White House announced that he has chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that causes leg swelling but is not life-threatening. Even though this was stated, rumors and speculation about his health keep popping up. These are often driven by unverified stories or edited content.

The rumors gained traction following an August 27 interview with USA Today, in which U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated he is prepared to assume responsibilities in the event of a serious emergency. He also highlighted that Trump remains vigorous, energetic, and in excellent health.

"I've gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days. And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten," Vance said.

While traditional news outlets have not reported any health emergencies concerning Trump, viral content on platforms like X can create widespread uncertainty before accurate information is confirmed.

As of now, Donald Trump remains alive and well, with no credible news sources reporting otherwise.