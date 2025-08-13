Zach Cregger might build a Weapons prequel exploring Gladys’ origins after box office success

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 31: (L-R) Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong, Julia Garner, Cary Christopher, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, June Diane Raphael and Amy Madigan attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema's "Weapons" at The United Theater on Broadway on July 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Following the runaway success of Weapons, filmmaker Zach Cregger may already have his next horror hit in the works - and it could take audiences deeper into the unsettling world of Aunt Gladys. The bizarre, orange-wigged, lipstick-smeared character, brought to life by Amy Madigan, has become an instant cultural phenomenon since the film’s release.

With its August 8, 2025, debut smashing box office expectations, conversations are heating up at Warner Bros. and New Line about a possible Weapons prequel focusing on Gladys’ mysterious past. While no official deals have been signed, the idea is gaining traction thanks to both the movie’s chapter-based storytelling and Cregger’s unused material that hints at Gladys’ chilling backstory.

The potential Weapons prequel and aunt Gladys’ origins

According to an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, it was confirmed that Warner Bros. and New Line are in early talks with Zach Cregger about developing a Weapons prequel centered entirely on Aunt Gladys. In the original script for Weapons, Cregger reportedly wrote a chapter devoted to Gladys’ origins, but cut it during editing for pacing and length.

Given the film’s massive reception and the viral popularity of Madigan’s performance, that missing chapter could now evolve into a full feature.

Fans have embraced Aunt Gladys as one of the most memorable horror characters in recent years - unsettling yet oddly captivating. The potential prequel could explore who she was before arriving in the story’s small town, what shaped her eccentric and sinister personality, and how she became entangled in the disturbing events that drive Weapons.

Despite the buzz, Cregger has a full plate. He’s currently in Prague prepping his high-profile Resident Evil reboot for Columbia Pictures, set for a September 18, 2026, release, and reportedly earning a $20 million payday for the project. That means a Weapons prequel likely wouldn’t enter production until after that film wraps.

Still, Warner Bros. has a strong incentive to keep Cregger in its creative fold, having fought off competition from studios, including Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, to land Weapons in the first place.

What is the film all about?

Run to see the #1 movie in the world.



Get tickets for #WeaponsMovie, now playing only in theaters. https://t.co/hwLEl4q5wr pic.twitter.com/UUzbdmkRgJ — New Line Cinema (@newlinecinema) August 12, 2025

Weapons is an original R-rated horror film written and directed by Zach Cregger, following his breakout debut with Barbarian (2022). Known for its innovative chapter structure, the film unfolds through multiple character perspectives, each adding a layer to the overarching mystery. One of these perspectives features Aunt Gladys, whose eccentric behavior, garish appearance, and unsettling demeanor have left a lasting impression on audiences.

The cast includes Amy Madigan as Aunt Gladys, Josh Brolin as Archer Graff, Julia Garner as Justine Gandy, Cary Christopher as Alex Lilly, Alden Ehrenreich as Paul Morgan, Austin Abrams as James, and Benedict Wong as Marcus Miller. The filmmaker’s knack for combining horror with biting social commentary has drawn comparisons to Jordan Peele’s Get Out, with critics noting its potential for awards season recognition.

Released in theaters on August 8, 2025, Weapons exceeded all box office expectations, opening to $43 million domestically and setting the record for the highest-grossing August Monday for a horror film, with $5.2 million. By its first Monday, the film had grossed $48 million domestically and $83 million worldwide, a rare feat for an original horror title amid a market slowdown for the genre.

Produced by Warner Bros. and New Line, the film’s journey to the screen began with a competitive bidding process in early 2023, sparked when Cregger and producer Roy Lee sent the script to studios. Warner Bros. co-chief Michael De Luca moved quickly, securing the project with a $38 million offer.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.