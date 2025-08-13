Does Weapons (2025) have a post-credits scene? Explained

Image via Instagram @weaponsmovie

The 2025 movie Weapons has caught attention for its tense story and surprising moments. Directed by Zach Cregger, the film mixes suspense, mystery, and drama into one complete story.

After watching the movie, many viewers have the same question — is there a post-credits scene? With so many films adding extra scenes at the end, audiences often stay in their seats to find out. Here’s a look at whether Weapons has one and what its ending means.

What is Weapons (2025) all about?

Before talking about the credits, it’s useful to know what kind of movie Weapons is. The story follows several characters whose lives connect through a strange and violent incident. The film is shown in different parts, with each one focusing on a different point of view.

The tone is serious and tense. The movie is more about building suspense than using quick scares. This slow style makes the final part of the movie stronger — and it is also why some viewers might expect an extra scene at the end.

Is there a post-credits scene in Weapons?

The answer is no — Weapons does not have a post-credits scene. Once the movie ends and the credits start, there are no extra clips or hidden scenes afterward.

This is not unusual for a film that tells a complete story. Instead of hinting at another movie, Weapons focuses on giving a clear ending to the story it started.

Why the ending works without one

The ending of Weapons is made to feel complete. The last scenes bring together the main story points and themes from the whole movie. It does not need a post-credits scene to make the ending work.

Zach Cregger’s approach is to let the story end in a way that gives the audience time to think about what they just saw. The final moments are meant to be the last thing the viewer remembers, without adding anything extra afterward.

The Ending, explained

Without giving away major spoilers, the ending connects back to the events shown at the start of the movie. It answers some questions while leaving others open for the audience to think about.

Each main character’s story reaches a conclusion. Not every ending is happy, but each one fits with the events shown earlier. The final part links the different viewpoints from earlier in the film so the audience can see the bigger picture.

Should you stay through the credits anyway?

Even though there is no post-credits scene, some viewers may still want to stay for the credits. The music and visuals during the credits keep the same tone as the rest of the movie. It is also a way to acknowledge the work of the cast and crew.

If you are looking for an extra reveal or a hint about another movie, you will not find it here. But if you want a moment to process the ending, watching the credits can give you that time.

Weapons tells its story without the need for a post-credits scene. The film’s impact comes from the way the story is told and how it ends.

For viewers who enjoy mystery and suspense, the ending gives enough to think about. Even without a final clip after the credits, the movie has plenty for audiences to discuss. All of the key moments happen before the screen goes dark, and they are enough to leave an impression.