"You dismissed so many women": The Golden Bachelor's Debbie criticizes Nicolle and her behavior on the show

The Golden Bachelor season 2 (Image via ABC)

The Golden Bachelor cast members, especially Debbie Siebers, confronted Nicolle Briscoe over her controversial behavior and comments revealed when the show aired.

Nicolle had revealed her intentions in a candid conversation on the show, stating that she aspires to be an influencer, which is why she came on the show. She also stirred controversy when she took all the credit herself for the lemon bars that were made by all the women, as she gifted them to Mel Owens.

As she reflects on all the tense moments in the show's journey, Nicolle claims she was there to find love and empower women, calling herself the trailblazer in the show, accusing everyone else of simply following her lead.

These statements faced criticism from other The Golden Bachelor ladies, especially Debbie Siebers, Cheryl Steele, and Terri Alani. Debbie addressed the empowering women comment as soon as she sat with host Jesse Palmer on the hot seat, stating:

"I really need to address the ’empowering women’ thing because you did not empower us, you dismissed us."

Debbie criticizes Nicolle, accusing her of dismissing women on The Golden Bachelor reunion special

In the reunion special aired on October 30, 2025, on ABC, Host Jesse Palmer asks Nicolle about the tensions on the show, asking if she was being herself or if it was a strategy she had played. Nicole responded:

"I didn’t come into The Bachelor with any strategy, to be honest with you. That was just me being me, and he and I had really palpable chemistry. And I think it shows on the screen, and then when we kissed, the whole world fell away. I forgot y’all were even at the pool party."

Cheryl intervened, saying, "We know," adding to the audience's amusement. Nicole further added:

"Also, I think that I was kind of a trailblazer in the show. I was kind of a pioneer. I think I was the first one to really go in and kiss that man, and after that, everybody else was in there following."

Talking about the lemon bar drama that erupted earlier, Nicolle admitted,

"I spearheaded it, for sure. And I would say, it would have been better had I said I was the head chef, but I had all these beautiful sous chefs in the kitchen, and it was made with so much love from all of us, something like that."

She claimed that she gave 100 percent on the show to find love, adding that she set the bar for the competition, and everybody had to step up to match her level because she wanted to empower women. She said,

"I set the bar for competition, and they just had to step it up. I also want to say that I want to empower women in their 60s and 60s and 70s. Whether your age starts with a 6, 7, 8, 9 … whatever. I think it’s possible to find the love of your life and maybe even create your purpose or a career, and have both, and isn’t that what empowering women is all about?”

Debbie, who finished third on The Golden Bachelor, did not let it pass easily, criticizing her statements as soon as she got the chance to speak, saying that it was really, really hard to listen to.

Explaining her stance on Nicolle's comments, she further confronted that she felt dismissed not just personally, but on behalf of many women in the house.

Debbie accused her of brushing off others’ connections with Mel and even the final two, allegedly saying things like, It’s not gonna work out, and then call me.

She admitted that she had always defended Nicolle throughout the season, but her perspective changed after seeing Nicolle’s comments about the first season’s women not being so attractive and her clear intentions to use the show as a platform to date America and grow her influence, adding,

"And I thought you were so much smarter than that. If you’re going to be an influencer, you’re not gonna be if nobody likes you.”

Terri then expressed herself to Nicolle with a mix of affection and disappointment, saying she wanted to remember the version of Nicolle she knew in the house, the one they shared fun times and laughter with, reminding her that the women genuinely cared about her, but felt let down when Nicolle seemed to go behind their backs.

Terri expressed that it was very disappointing and hoped Nicolle could recognize how much the group valued their sisterhood.

At that point, Carol Freeman-Branstine stepped in to defend Nicolle, urging the others to ease up. She said it was enough with the roasting, reminding everyone that they’d all had a great time together, saying:

"I think it’s enough with the roasting, actually. We had such a great time together, and yes, there was ebbs and flows, but I really believe we were here for the same reason, to find love."

Nicolle concluded the tense exchange, saying she loved all the women and promised to do better.

Stay tuned for more updates.