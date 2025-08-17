“Would not even make eye contact”- Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Destiny describes her encounter with Lance

Destiny Payton from Love & Marriage: Hunstville season 10 (Image via Instagram/@thedestinypayton)

Episode 5 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 was released on August 16, 2025. It saw Lance sharing his experience of parenting a child alone, Destiny addressing her issues with Lance with Kimmi, Lance taking parenting advice from his father, Chris, and a confrontation between Nell and LaTisha.

Lance and Destiny ended things after the latter found out that Lance fathered a child while he was in a relationship with her. They haven't been on amicable terms since then, something Nell, his mom, thought was necessary to address.

When she asked him about the same, Lance clarified that he didn't owe Destiny any explanation because she was the one who wanted a casual relationship and refrained from making things serious. However, he agreed that he needed to have a conversation with her.

In a conversation with Kimmi and LaTisha, Destiny mentioned what happened when she ran into Lance.

"I ran into him and he would not even make eye contact," she revealed.

She said that while she wasn't happy about whatever happened, she expected Lance to talk to her.

What Destiny said about Lance's behavior towards her on Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 episode 5

When Kimmi asked Destiny if she had been speaking to Lance, she said no. She revealed that when she ran into him, he wasn't even making eye contact with her. Kimmi was shocked to hear it, while Destiny came to a Love & Marriage: Huntsville confessional to ask Lance to put his "big boy pants on" and have an honest conversation with her.

"Maybe he feels so bad that he's like, 'D*mn, I don't know what to say," said Kimmi.

Kimmi suggested that maybe he was feeling so bad that he didn't dare to talk. She added that a conversation was the least he could do. Destiny stated that they had been friends for years, so she expected him to tell her what was going on in his life. However, she said she understood him better after he had the baby because he had started to distance himself, and she now knew why he did that.

Kimmi shared that she had talked to Chris about the same thing, and he was equally surprised. Kimmi then asked Destiny if she was dating Lance at the time the cast members were in LA, because that was when they had found out about Lance's baby, and he seemed to be distancing himself from Destiny.

Calling Kimmi out, Destiny said that she was the one who started fights between her and Lance. Defending herself, Kimmi said that she wasn't the one; it was Nell, who was telling her son stuff Destiny did. Here, the two of them referred to the time when Kimmi told Lance that Destiny had batted her eyes at a guy.

Lance was upset with Destiny because he was seeing her at the time, and Destiny was upset with Kimmi because she believed she wasn't flirting with the guy.

What Lance said to Nell about Destiny on Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 episode 5

In a conversation with his mother, Lance shared how his life as a single father was going. They also touched upon the topic of his relationship with Destiny. Lance said that the reason why he wasn't having a conversation with her was that when they were together, she had told him she didn't want anything serious and wanted to keep things casual.

So when they ended things after Destiny found out about his child, he didn't feel like he needed to clarify anything to her. Nell believed that while he didn't owe her an explanation, he owed her a conversation. Lance agreed and decided to talk to her soon.

