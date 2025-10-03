Prime Video confirms Maxton Hall Season 2 release date with the launch of its official trailer online

Maxton Hall Season 2 via @primevideode

On October 2, 2025, Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for Maxton Hall season 2 at its Retreat showcase in Ibiza, Spain, confirming the series’ return on November 7, 2025.

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us takes place in the realm of the fictional British boarding school, Maxton Hall College, and addresses the tension between privilege and ambition. The series is directed by Martin Schreier and is produced by Germany's UFA Fiction, and is inspired by Mona Kasten's Save Me trilogy, which has sold over one million copies worldwide. It was recently released in English in the United States due to the viral success of the show.

The first season of Maxton Hall was released in May 2024, and resonated with audiences who were looking for a quick mix of romance, drama and social commentary, which allowed for the series to be picked up for renewal very quickly. Season 2 began filming in June 2024, and season 3 was approved based on the rest of the book, Save Us, which shows the confidence that Prime Video has for the show's success.

The cast is led by Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell, a scholarship student who is determined and hard-working, and Damian Hardung as James Beaufort, an heir to privilege but with an inciting incident of his personal loss. Supporting roles include Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Andrea Guo as Lin, Frederic Balonier as Kieran, and Eli Riccardi as Elaine. Their performances drive the series’ mix of romance and social commentary.

Prime Video's Maxton Hall season 2: A journey from bliss to betrayal

Season 2 begins after the devastating ending of Season 1. Ruby has completed her Oxford interview and spent a significant night with James. The prospect of escaping her working-class background feels attainable. By contrast, James is struggling even more after the sudden death of his mother from a stroke. He deliberately misses his interview at Oxford and has a confrontation with his father. Then, in a moment of reckless grief, he kisses Elaine at a party, which Ruby fortuitously finds out.

The official synopsis outlines the fallout:

“After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby. But a stroke of fate in James’s family changes everything, and James himself brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality.”

After experiencing the traumatic event, Ruby wants nothing more than to return to a life of anonymity away from the elitist world of Maxton Hall, while James attempts to win her trust back. The season will explore Ruby's friendships with Ember and Lin, James's dysfunctional family, and the weight of social privilege while delivering what Prime Video calls "big emotions, dramatic twists, love, friendship, and betrayal."

Books by Mona Kasten provide the perfect environment to showcase an elevated level of drama merged with an authentic battle of humanity. Kasten's brand brings an authenticity and essence to fans of her books who appreciate emotional resonance, while Director Michael Schreier offers an emotional and visual lens to elevate the series, making Maxton Hall a noteworthy teen drama.

The Season 2 trailer runs under two minutes and can be viewed in German or with English subtitles. It begins with a voiceover from Ruby:

“Some dreams are so beautiful that you want to stop time. And sometimes, one second is enough to turn them into a nightmare.”

The romantic recollections of their night in Oxford contrast with James kissing Elaine in a pool, is captured within the tense visuals of the trailer which promises abundant drama. Ruby’s heartbroken reaction, followed by the anger of her friends and their confrontation, shows how impactful the infidelity is. There are moments of hope and levity towards the end of the trailer, with Ruby saying-

"If you have a definite goal in life and nothing in the world would stop you getting it, then you mustn't give up"

Maxton Hall season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on November 7, 2025, with the first three episodes, then will continue weekly until November 28, 2025.

Stay tuned for more such updates!