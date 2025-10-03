Who all will be presenting at the Daytime Emmy Awards 2025? Meet the celebrities joining the lineup this year

Clockwise from topleft, Deidre Hall, Karla Mosley, Lisa Yamada, Rory Gibson and Mario Lopez

The grand event of Daytime Emmy Awards 2025 is round the corner and the announcements on various details are coming forth. To start, the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards event is slated for October 17, 2025. The venue has been finalized to be Pasadena, California. Organized by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences every year, the honors are aimed at celebrating the Daytime performances and background work for the calendar year of 2024.

However, as a change of airing plans, the Daytime Emmy Awards 2025 will not be broadcast on any of the major channels as done previously. This year the event will be live streamed on the Emmys App and on watch.theemmys.tv. Daytime viewers may already know, the categories for the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards has been increased from 34 to 37, bringing the overall categories’ count to 42.

Incidentally, the viewers can watch Mario Lopez hosting while some of the famous faces presenting various categories include Deidre Hall, Karla Mosley, Michelle Stafford, Lisa Yamada, Rory Gibson, Scott Clifton and more. This article presents a detailed insight into the famous personalities gracing the stage for Daytime Emmy Awards 2025.

Daytime Emmy Awards 2025: The host and all the presenters

As mentioned before, Mario Lopez is slated to host the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards. Announced on September 17, 2025, the NATAS president Adam Sharp claimed to have been thrilled to rope in the Emmy winner and the actor-podcast host, Lopez.

Known for energetic on-stage presence, Lopez has podcasts, iHeartRadio Countdown With Mario Lopez and On With Mario Lopez, to his credit. Lopez also hosts Access Hollywood which is tied with Daytime Emmy Awards 2025 to bring the behind-the-scenes shots to viewers before the ceremony.

On October 2, 2025, NATAS announced the presenters for the event. President and CEO of NATAS, Adam Sharp, called the eclectic group of presenters, “wide-ranging and talented”, set to showcase the “vibrancy and diversity of daytime television”. Nineteen television celebrity names have been announced for presenting the awards in various categories. The names of the presenters and the shows they represent are listed below alphabetically.

Brad Bestelink from Living With Leopards

Kardea Brown from Delicious Miss Brown

Alexa Havins Bruening from General Hospital

Scott Clifton from The Bold and the Beautiful

Olivia d’Abo from The Bay

Dan Feuerriegel from Days of Our Lives

Rory Gibson from General Hospital

Carla Hall from Chasing Flavor with Carla Hall

Deidre Hall from Days of Our Lives

Cherie Jimenez from Days of Our Lives

Judge Lauren Lake from We The People with Judge Lauren Lake

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson from Married to Real Estate

Ross Mathews from The Drew Barrymore Show

Michael Mealor from The Young and the Restless

Karla Mosley from Beyond the Gates

Joseph Rosendo from Steppin’ Out

Michelle Stafford from The Young and the Restless

Lisa Yamada from The Bold and the Beautiful

Daytime Emmy Awards 2025: Gold and Silver Circle, and Lifetime Achievement

Along with the presenters, the inductees for the Gold and Silver Circle have also been announced. While Jane Elliott, who plays Tracy Quartermaine on General Hospital, is a Gold Circle inductee, the names listed under Silver Circle inductees are Greg Barna, Judy Blye Wilson, Star Jones, Kate Linder and James Reynolds.

The Lifetime Achievement Honor is slated for journalist Deborah Norville as already announced on August 18, 2025. Deborah is the longest-serving female anchor who hosted Inside Edition for about 30 years till recently. She also won the Emmy Awards twice in the past.

Catch the Daytime Emmy Awards 2025 on the Emmys App or stream on watch.theemmys.tv, on October 17, 2025, and tune in to Access Hollywood for recaps on October 20, 2025.