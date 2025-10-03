Did anyone get injured at the Chevron Refinery fire in El Segundo? Details known so far

View of fire and smoke at the Chevron Refinery in El Segundo, seen at the Linde driveway at 890 E. El Segundo Blvd at Maryland Street on Tuesday evening, October 2, 2025. Photo: Robbin Goddard / Los Angeles Times

A fire broke out at the Chevron Refinery in El Segundo, California, on Thursday night (October 2, 2025). The cause of the fire is unknown. Witnesses in the area told the press that they heard an explosive sound, and then they saw the massive flames in the oil refinery.

According to the Chevron Refinery's website, it supplies transportation fuels, including gasoline, jet, and diesel. They refine more than 290,000 barrels of crude oil every day. The refinery spans approximately 1,000 acres of land and features facilities for electricity, steam, and water treatment.

Chevron Refinery also maintains one of the only two remaining preserves in the world for the endangered El Segundo Blue Butterfly. Its website states that over 1,100 Chevron employees are based at the facility.

El Segundo Mayor Chris Pimentel and Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell have shared that there are no reports of any injuries. The fire has been confined to one area, and no evacuation order has been issued so far.

"We were able to respond with Chevron fire immediately, our station is about a .25 mile away from the gates of Chevron... Obviously, we are very concerned, and there is a lot of investigative work to be done to see what has happened," the Mayor stated.

❗️🇺🇲 - Major Explosion and Fire at Chevron Refinery in El Segundo, CA



A massive explosion has just rocked the Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo, California—just south of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)—triggering a large-scale fire that's visible for miles.



Emergency… pic.twitter.com/jEt1OM9WIQ — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) October 3, 2025

Gavin Newsom's office addressed the Chevron Refinery fire

The California Governor's office's official X account shared that Gavin Newsom had been informed about the Chevron Refinery fire, and the office was making sure that the people and the surrounding community were safe.

"The Governor has been briefed on the incident at Chevron's El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles County. Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety," the office wrote.

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell told CBS News that residents in El Segundo and the surrounding cities may notice a worsening of air quality.

Nahal Mogharabi, the assistant deputy of communications at the South Coast Air Quality Management District, told the news outlet that the air in those areas did not have any toxins. However, he advised locals to keep their doors and windows closed if they smell or see smoke.

"We're currently not seeing any elevated of particulate matter or air toxins... That may change as the smoke settles this evening," Mogharabi stated.

Footage of the Chevron Refinery fire has spread on social media apps. The massive flames and people running away screaming have been circulating. It is to be noted that the authenticity of such videos is uncertain.

El Segundo is nearly a mile away from the Los Angeles International Airport. LA Mayor Karen Bass tweeted that the airport has not been affected by the fire. According to reports, no flights have been delayed, diverted, or canceled.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Chevron Refinery fire.