Will Trent Season 4 confirms Amanda and Ormewood’s return after shocking Season 3 finale cliffhanger

As the production house confirmed the arrival of Will Trent season 4, fans were speculating whether the two main characters, Amanda and Ormewood, would be a part of the coming season. After leaving the viewers on a major cliffhanger in the finale of season 3, the show has teased that the duo will come back and will cope with the ‘’grave danger.’’

The show is based on the Will Trent book series written by Karin Slaughter and is created by Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomson. The plot follows Special Agent Will Trent, who works for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

His childhood was spent in foster care, making his early life tough, but it also made him extremely sharp. Even though he struggles with dyslexia, he becomes one of the best agents in the GBI, along with his partner, Faith Mitchell.

Amanda and Ormewood are a part of Will Trent season 4

While what’s up with their recovery is completely under wraps, Amanda was left in a critical condition after being shot, and Ormewood had a seizure attack because of his brain tumor.

As per the video shared on Instagram by ABC, the cast members were seen celebrating as the production started filming for its fourth installment.

Along with familiar faces from the series, Amanda and Ormewood were also seen at the shoot location, and it’s making viewers speculate that the two will recover, despite being left at the edge of death in the season finale.

As per the reports by TV Line, Richardson (Faith) suggested that she expects Ormewood to recover in the fourth season, and her character will help him a lot to get better, whereas for Amanda, she teased that she can’t afford to lose her as well.

What were the two major cliffhangers in season 3 of Will Trent?

The finale ended in darkness, with the fate of two beloved characters uncertain. The Founders Front (a terrorist group) was taking on the city and was launching attacks in different locations with bioweapons. They even stormed the GBI building, and Amanda (Sonja Sohn) was held hostage in the GBI office. Angie was also inside at the time, and despite being pregnant, she fought back to rescue Amanda.

During the chaos, Amanda tried to protect Angie, but she was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital.

In one of the final scenes, Will visited Amanda’s hospital room and talked to her, even though she was unconscious. She has always been a steady support in his life, and he can’t imagine living without her. In the very next moment, the doctors warn that the next ‘’48 hours’’ are critical for her and will decide if she survives.

Another main cast member who was left hanging between life and death was Ormewood. He, Faith Mitchell, and Franklin were attacked on the road while transporting an antitoxin to the hospital. Just when things look bad, a group of teenage archery experts arrives and helps by shooting flaming arrows at the terrorists.

Ormewood makes a bold move by distracting the enemy and taking out a sniper, but he nearly gets killed. His heroic deed saved Atlanta from the spread of the chemical into the air that could have destroyed the entire city.

Later, Ormewood was in his kitchen, and his vision suddenly blurred. He weakly calls out for Faith before collapsing. Faith rushes to him and realizes he might be having a seizure, so she quickly calls 911. The episode ends suddenly, leaving him in danger. Ormewood had recently been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and it seemed the brain tumor and the stress of the day had caused his condition to get worse.

The finale also got Will to know about his biological father, and Agnie’s pregnancy was another spotlight in the finale. The storyline after the major cliffhangers is not known yet, but the two characters Amanda played by Sonja Sohn, and Ormewwod (McLaughlin ) are going to be seen on the screens for the next season.