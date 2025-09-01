Will there be a new episode of General Hospital today (September 2, 2025)? Explained

A still from General Hospital (Images via Facebook/GeneralHospital)

ABC Network’s General Hospital will air a new episode on September 2, 2025. Spoilers reveal that things would get dramatic for the residents of Port Charles, New York, and some interesting plot points would unravel. The show did not air a new episode on September 1, 2025, due to Labor Day celebrations, and instead aired a repeat episode, but from today onwards, it will air as per usual.

According to the spoilers for the upcoming episode, Trina Robinson will concoct a plan to save her mother and end up asking Kai Taylor for help.

Carly Spencer would have a conversation with Elizabeth Baldwin regarding Willow Tait and would not be sympathetic towards her. Carly would assert that it is Willow’s fault for associating herself with Drew Cain Quartermaine.

Willow will meet with Chase at the hospital and share that she has made an elaborate plan to get her kids, Wiley and Amelia, back.

In addition to these developments, Danny Morgan and Rocco Falconeri would chance upon a dead body.

What to expect from the upcoming September 2, 2025, episode of General Hospital

In the upcoming September 2, 2025, episode of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Trina Robinson will worry about trying to save her mother. She would come up with an elaborate plan and ask for Kai Taylor’s help.

Spoilers reveal that she would ask Kai to destroy the evidence that Drew Cain Quartermaine had been holding against Portia Robinson’s head.

On General Hospital, Carly Spencer will have an honest conversation with Elizabeth Baldwin regarding Willow Tait. Elizabeth will try to rationalize with Carly that the reason why Willow seemed to be acting in a negative manner is because of Drew’s manipulation, but Carly will vehemently disagree and not share Elizabeth’s sympathy.

Spoilers reveal that Carly will tell Elizabeth that Willow has to pay for her actions and face the consequences, and that her decisions had nothing to do with Drew.

Spoilers reveal that Carly will tell Elizabeth that Willow is completely to blame for believing anything that Drew says to her.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Michael Corinthos will also share Carly’s sentiments and have a conversation with Kristina Corinthos Davis.

Michael will tell Kristina that, since Willow had made a lot of bad decisions and she would have to make sure that she takes her out of her own mess with Drew, and face the consequences of her actions.

In addition to these developments, Willow will meet with Chase at the hospital and tell him about a plan she has come up with. Spoilers reveal that Willow would tell him that she had concocted a plan to ensure that she got her kids, Wiley and Amelia, back.

However, Chase would be extremely skeptical and warn her that she is making yet another bad decision. Willow will tell Chase that she will ask Drew to make this happen, and only then will she reunite with him.

Spoilers reveal that Chase will ask Willow to focus on proving her stability to Judge Eva Heran and have some faith in her ruling, but Willow will disagree.

Danny Morgan and Rocco Falconeri will end up coming across an upturned dead body in the dock waters, and an investigation will begin.

Fans can watch the show on ABC Network and Hulu.

