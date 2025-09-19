Why was Mark Welsh III criticized? Texas A&M president reportedly resigns after children’s literature controversy

Mark A. Welsh has not shared any statement related to his resignation as the President (Image via Getty)

Texas A&M University president Mark Welsh III is reportedly stepping down from his position. The news comes after a controversy emerged from a viral video captured inside a classroom, where a student and professor had a dispute related to the gender content in a children’s literature course, as per the Texas Tribune.

The latest update was shared by Chancellor Glenn Hegar in a lengthy statement, as per CBS News. The decision was taken during a Board of Regents meeting, which lasted almost two hours.

The professor featured in the viral clip was revealed as Melissa McCoul. While McCoul was fired from the institute by Welsh, State Representative Brian Harrison and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick were allegedly not satisfied with how Mark handled the entire situation.

Notably, Hegar’s statement related to Mark Welsh III’s resignation reads:

“President Welsh is a man of honor who has led Texas A&M with selfless dedication. We are grateful for his service and contributions. At the same time, we agree that now is the right moment to make a change and to position Texas A&M for continued excellence in the years ahead.”

According to First Post, two more administrators from Texas A&M University were dismissed along with McCoul. Notably, the firing of McCoul was criticized by certain individuals, with Jonathan Friedman of PEN America describing it as a “death of academic freedom in Texas.”

Mark Welsh III terminated the professor after the clip started trending everywhere

A report by The Texas Tribune on September 10, 2025, stated that the video from the classroom did not show anyone’s face. However, the audio was captured, where a student was reportedly having issues with the professor teaching that more than two genders exist.

Although the student’s identity was not disclosed, the student responded to the professor by claiming that her teaching was against the executive order of the US President Donald Trump and her religious beliefs. The professor replied by saying that she has the right to teach a lesson, and the student has the right to leave the classroom.

On the other hand, other audio clips started trending where Mark Welsh III spoke to the student and reportedly started supporting the professor. However, he eventually fired Melissa McCoul along with the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Mark Zoran, and the head of the English department, Emily Johansen.

The move was appreciated by Chancellor Glen Hegar on X, and State Representative Brian Harrison also claimed during a conversation with CBS News that the incident was a violation of a student’s constitutional rights.

Brian referred to McCoul’s firing by saying that a government official took action on behalf of the Texas government. He even addressed the student by saying:

“She was discriminated on her conservative beliefs, and her first amendment free speech rights were absolutely violated. She was singled out in this class for public humiliation. She was ejected from the classroom. She was ordered to leave by the government officials.”

Meanwhile, Melissa McCoul has appealed for her firing, and her attorney, Amanda Reichek, has stated that her client has been teaching the same course for many years without any issues. On the other hand, Mark Welsh III has not made any official statement related to his stepping down as the president of Texas A&M University.