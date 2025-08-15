Why was Karrahbooo arrested in June? Atlanta rapper addresses body cam footage currently circulating online

Karrahbooo performs on stage at History (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

Atlanta rapper Karrah Schuster, who goes by the moniker Karrahbooo, recently addressed her arrest earlier this year. Taking to her social media, the songstress asserted she didn't assault anybody.

Instagram account @complexmusic shared screenshots of the post on Friday, August 15, 2025, which read:

"I didn't assault nobody. I got slammed by a big a** male security guard for walking past him tryna get to the dressing room with my name on it after I got of stage with my credential on my neck and a escort."

Authorities in Cobb County arrested Karrahbooo in June following an altercation at the Coca-Cola Roxy. She reportedly pushed past security before physically assaulting a venue employee. She had been charged with simple battery and released on a $1,000 bond.

"That made me crash out": Karrahbooo about her aggressive rant in the body cam footage

Karrahbooo's remarks came after the body cam footage of her arrest went viral. The clip begins with the rapper sitting under a tree with handcuffs beside an associate who was also in handcuffs. She can be heard questioning what her crime was. When the officers tell her she knows what she did, an angered Schuster replied:

"If I het six gay n**gas to jump you and beat the f**ck outta you and shove some sh*t up your a**, b**ch. Shut the f**ck up talking to me n**ga. You going to hell."

Karrahbooo continued to assert they arrested her "for no reason," adding someone had kicked her in her head.

At this point, another of the rapper's associates (also in handcuffs) sat beside Schuster. She then apologized for getting him caught in the situation, adding that she would pay for any money he incurred. When he inquired what his mistake was, she stated:

"What did you do? What did any of us do? We didn't do nothing... But we got the video camera footage, so we're good at the end of the day."

Body cam footage from Karrahbooo’s recent arrest for simple battery surfaced online. pic.twitter.com/nNCpF6pG8d — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 15, 2025

As the clip continues, she can be heard complaining that they took her "phone." She noted that she had been to the Cobb County detention center before, and they allowed her to keep her phone.

Addressing her behavior at the time, Schuster wrote:

"So yes that made me crash out cause I never touched anybody and I have the video from the venue and everybody getting sued. Have a good day."

Karrahbooo rose to fame in 2022 after her laid-back rapping style and lyrics caught the eye of Lil Yachty. A year later, she signed to his label and hip-hop collective Concrete Boys. Some notable tracks include Running Late and RIP Follies.

However, in 2024, her association with Yachty began to fray, and she exited Concrete Boys by July. Neither artist elaborated on the reason. Cut to 2025, rumors of Yachty's label dropping Karrahbooo began circulating, according to Complex. At the time, she refuted the claims but added she had been unable to release music independently. She criticized the industry at large, calling it "weird and confusing."

Yachty, for his part, denied standing in her way. Per the outlet, he asserted he had no "problem" with or "vendetta against" her. Karrahbooo dropped a video for her collab with Zukenee titled Give Up in May.