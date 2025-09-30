Why is Netflix Canceled trending? Elon Musk subscription cancellation triggers mass boycott

Elon Musk (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Netflix is trending after numerous users showed screenshots of their subscription cancellations. Hamish Steele, the creator of the network's animated show Dead End: Paranormal Park, also trended after netizens found his tweet where he called Charlie Kirk a nazi.

Elon Musk commented under one X user's tweet, calling Hamish Steele a groomer. As the screenshot circulated on the social media platform, netizens also found a clip from Dead End: Paranormal Park where the main character Barney Guttman says that he is trans.

X users then claimed that the show was allegedly spreading transgender "propaganda" towards children. They started to boycott Netflix. Meanwhile, Elon Musk responded to one netizen, stating that he had also canceled his Netflix subscription.

BREAKING 🚨 After Elon Musk told his 226 million followers he’s CANCELLING Netflix, the trend has gone VIRAL of people posting their cancelation



IT’S TIME TO CANCEL AND BOYCOTT NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/qfYcjSO0GI — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) September 30, 2025

It is worth noting that Hamish Steele has made his X profile private. Dead End: Paranormal Park will not release any episodes in the future as the network canceled the show in January 2023 after two seasons.

X users started criticizing the network for reportedly promoting transgender messages in their show. They claimed that such things should be kept away from children.

"Interesting how one tweet can spark mass action. Wonder if Netflix will actually see significant subscriber loss or if it's just social media noise," one netizen wrote.

"Until we bring back shoving nerds in lockers nothing will be fixed," another netizen added.

"Someone please check all these content providers influencing children. I have no problems with age appropriate contents but LEAVE THE DAMN KIDS ALONE YOU EVIL DEMONS," one X user wrote.

Some netizens called out Elon Musk's followers for not going on a boycott when the billionaire claimed Donald Trump was supposedly on the Epstein files.

Some users noted that Musk seemingly did not like "free speech" when it was different from his own.

"People are cancelling netflix because of Elon… but when Elon told everyone a certain someone was in the epstein files nobody did shit," one netizen wrote.

"I wonder how Elon would like it if someone tried to organize a boycott against his products? Oh yeah… never mind," another user stated.

"So, Elon thinks free speech is essential unless they are saying stuff he doesn't like?" one X user noted.

More details on the Netflix show Dead End: Paranormal Park's cancellation

The show was based on Hamish Steele's horror-comedy graphic novel, DeadEndia: The Watcher's Test.

In the series, Barney Guttman and Norma Khan, the two employees at an amusement park, discover and investigate paranormal things with the demon named Courtney. The show premiered in June 2022.

In January 2024, Hamish Steele announced on X that the animated series was canceled after two seasons.

He shared that the script and story outlines were done in the writers' room for the third season, and the team did not expect Dead End: Paranormal Park to be shut down.

Steele then thanked the fans for enjoying the series, as well as Netflix for giving him and his team the freedom to take full creative liberty.

Netflix has not responded to the boycott at the time of writing. Stay tuned for more updates.