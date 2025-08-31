Why is General Hospital preempted today (September 1, 2025)? Explained

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On Monday, September 1, 2025, General Hospital will not be airing a new episode as the soap is preempted nationally by ABC for Labor Day programming. Unlike the other daytime dramas that will air as usual, General Hospital will take the day off, with the network instead scheduling an encore presentation of the January 31, 2025, episode.

That installment featured major revelations and emotional confrontations, including Kristina telling Sonny the truth about Sam’s death, Dante’s frustration over being unable to investigate, Brook Lynn’s confirmation of Cody’s silence, Lulu’s confession to Laura, and Brad tightening his blackmail on Portia.

Since the show is preempted nationwide, there will be no new episode uploaded later to ABC.com or Hulu either.

Fans do not need to worry about missing anything, however, as the storyline will resume seamlessly on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, picking up right where Friday’s cliffhangers left off.

General Hospital is preempted on September 1, 2025, on account of Labor Day

General Hospital is preempted on Monday, September 1, 2025, as ABC continues its long-running practice of adjusting daytime programming to celebrate national holidays, like Labor Day this time.

Rather than releasing a new installment, the network will air a special repeat of an episode that originally aired on January 31, 2025.

On the January 31, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Trina tried to encourage Kai to consider a new future after his injury, but he pushed her away, needing space.

Meanwhile, Brad forced himself through an intense workout as he prepared for a trip, while Portia grew frustrated with his repeated vacation requests.

At Sonny’s gym, tensions exploded when Curtis and Drew clashed over the stalled esplanade project, with Jordan caught in the middle. Curtis warned Drew he was alienating allies, while Drew insisted he was protecting his constituents.

Elsewhere, Ava and Ric schemed to gain sole custody of Avery, presenting Sonny and Diane with a proposal. Ric threatened to use Kristina’s past trauma against Sonny, triggering Sonny’s health concerns.

Later, Kristina revealed to Sonny that Sam was murdered, leaving him determined to manage Dante’s fragile state.

Dante, meanwhile, was furious when Anna sidelined him from the case, fearing he was too close to handle it. Brook Lynn confronted Cody about their past secret, while Dante leaned on her before Lulu walked in, stirring unresolved feelings.

The episode ended with Cody confiding to Anna that Sasha is pregnant with Jason’s child.

What are the recent developments on General Hospital?

In the past two weeks, Drew has cemented himself as a major antagonist, using blackmail and restraining orders to cut Alexis off from Scout and pressure Michael over custody.

His manipulations even exposed Portia’s role in altering Heather’s test results, leaving Trina devastated but ultimately closer to her mother.

Curtis has been pushed to the edge by Drew’s relentless attacks on his family, warning that he may take drastic action. Meanwhile, Stella was arrested on trumped-up charges, though Alexis fought hard for her release.

In the Davis family, tensions exploded after Kristina admitted to hiring Cody to keep Ava from Ric. Ava struck Ric in a fit of rage, leading Alexis, Kristina, and Ava to hide him captive in a basement. Cody’s involvement left Molly furious, though he later confessed to growing feelings for her.

At the hospital, Maxie’s loved ones made an emotional farewell as Lucas transferred her to Boston for advanced care.

Britt stumbled into a dangerous WSB operation in Croatia, discovering Joss and Vaughn imprisoned while Pascal tightened his grip. Joss sacrificed Brennan’s safe code to stop Vaughn’s torture, creating dangerous fallout.

Elsewhere, Willow stunned many by reconciling with Drew in hopes of regaining custody, while Lulu confessed to Laura that she still loves Dante.

Currently, Jason, Britt, and Joss are entangled overseas, and Port Charles families are fracturing under Drew’s schemes.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.