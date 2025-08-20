Why is Boycott Meijer trending? Backlash over James fruit cups incident explained as disabled teen video prompts GoFundMe

James Denison (Photo: YouTube/@Bodycam Fails)

Supermarket chain Meijer is facing a boycott after a bodycam video from last year was released this year. In the 11-minute-long video, which was captured on March 7, 2024, the police officer entered the Meijer store at Seven Hills, Ohio.

In the office, the store's manager stated that the 16-year-old James Denison ate chicken and fruit cups, worth $110, from the deli section for three months. James did not deny the accusations as the police officer handcuffed and took him to his car.

The bodycam footage was released in March 2025, and a one-minute-long clip from the video has been circulating on social media apps. Netizens criticized the store manager for taking action against a minor, who is reportedly disabled.

On X, netizens have spread the bodycam video, and the tweets have garnered more than 60,000 likes. The users started trending the hashtag #BoycottMeijer, saying that James Denison was allegedly eating food that was discarded.

BREAKING - Americans are calling for a boycott of the retailer Meijer after bodycam footage revealed the $15 billion corporation had a 16-year-old disabled deli worker named James arrested for taking just $110 in food over three months to get through his shifts.



pic.twitter.com/Zh7MPP6Fj6 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 19, 2025

Kerry Campbell, a nurse from Tallahassee, Florida, launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help James Denison with his legal fees, cost of living, food, and transportation. Campbell noted that James Denison did not have a car and walked to the Meijer store every day. Out of the $26,000 target, $16,500 has been raised.

"James is a special needs teenager that was arrested by seven hills police department for eating food items at his work place that were unpaid, Fruit cups to be exact. James walks to and from work and tries his best to make a life for himself, given his complications... if you have not seen the body cam footage, please check it out. As a nurse, this disgusts me," the description stated.

There have been no official updates regarding James Denison's arrest. However, Kerry Campbell stated that Meijer reportedly pressed charges, and Denison was allegedly sent to jail.

What did Meijer's spokesperson say regarding James Denison's arrest?

In April 2025, when the bodycam footage first received some backlash, the supermarket chain's spokesperson told Inc. that they were being "thoughtful and deliberate" before taking any action for months, and they took action when the theft totaled to "hundreds of dollars."

"An investigation showed that the former team member in question had knowingly committed multiple thefts over multiple months, totaling hundreds of dollars, which is why local law enforcement was involved. Please know that we do not take these situations lightly and are very thoughtful and deliberate before taking this action with a team member," the spokesperson stated.

In the bodycam video, James Denison told the police officer that he had taken the food and was going to pay for it eventually. He also mentioned that his manager previously commented on his breaks, saying he was taking too long. The officer then told James to stop talking so he wouldn't incriminate himself.

Netizens have bashed the supermarket chain on X for getting James arrested.

"As a former employer myself, no way I woulda had the kid arrested, no need for that. Coulda just fired him and called it a day. I f**king hate people sometimes," one netizen wrote.

"Arrested for $110? What the f**k? Yo f**k @meijer yall suck," another user added.

Regarding the recent boycott, Meijer has not responded. Stay tuned for more updates.