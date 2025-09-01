Why is Beyond the Gates preempted this week (September 1 to 5, 2025)? Explained

Beyond the Gates is pre-empted and will air re-runs between September 1 and 5, 2025

Beyond the Gates sees a pre-emption in the first week of September 2025. CBS’s decision to give the soap’s regular airing a break comes to honor US Labor Day, which falls on the first Monday every September. With September 1, 2025, being a Monday, this year’s Labor Day is to be observed the same day.

To commemorate the occasion, CBS has planned to have reruns of previous episodes of Beyond the Gates for the whole week between September 1 to 5, 2025. The previous weeks of the soap saw unexpected disclosures come to the fore as Leslie was revealed to be Barbara’s daughter and ended up receiving a huge inheritance from the Dupree money. She proceeded to use the wealth to buy a house opposite the Dupree mansion and a membership to the snob club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea landed in danger as Allison held her hostage. The latter, then, proposed to Chelsea and went ahead with the ceremony of exchanging vows. Unable to escape, Chelsea pretended to go through it all, including giving the lunatic lover a post-wedding peck. At the same time, Kat discovered a clue and let on to the rest of the family about Chelsea’s kidnapping.

Beyond the Gates: What would the week of pre-empted airing contain?

As Beyond the Gates has done in the past, the week of pre-emption usually has reruns of previous episodes. The soap took a similar move between June 30 and July 4, when reruns of Bill and Hayley’s wedding drama were aired.

This time around, the soap is ready to repeat the episodes revolving around Nicole and Ted’s anniversary celebration that brought the latter’s relationship with Eva to the open. The sequence of the arc was originally aired in May 2025, interrupted due to the live coverage of UEFA Champions League matches.

As such, September 1 to 5, 2025, Beyond the Gates will revisit the emotional upheavals surrounding the Dupree family as Leslie decides to come forward with exposing Ted’s betrayal and Eva’s connection to the family. With that, Nicole witnessed her near-perfect marriage crash in front of family and friends.

While the effects of Ted’s decades-old immoral action could be seen in the upcoming episodes, the role Bill played during that time also came out in the open. Moreover, this event displayed Eva’s position as she tried to stop her mother from creating the mess and later scrambled to make amends.

Incidentally, Ted was played by Maurice Johnson at the time. Johnson was replaced later by Keith D Robinson, who is the current face of Ted on Beyond the Gates.

When will Beyond the Gates resume its regular storyline?

As expected, after the week of reruns to honor Labor Day, Beyond the Gates will recommence the ongoing storyline from September 8, 2025. The soap’s spoilers suggest that Chelsea’s rescue will likely hit a snag in the upcoming storyline. As Kat and Jacob rush to save Chelsea, they may be hit by a truck, leading to a car accident. The extent of damage is as yet unknown.

Meanwhile, after the crazy wedding, Allison will likely wield a knife to attack Chelsea. Whether the latter manages to keep herself safe till help arrives remains to be seen. Elsewhere on Beyond the Gates, Vanessa, Doug, and Joey will face an embarrassing encounter.

Continue tuning in to CBS to catch Nicole’s broken marriage once again before moving on to the current storyline on Beyond the Gates.