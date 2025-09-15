Why did Liam Hemsworth replace Henry Cavill as Geralt in the Witcher season 4? Explained

Henry Cavill (Image via Getty)

Netflix’s The Witcher was created by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and is based on the acclaimed fantasy book series by Andrzej Sapkowski. The saga follows monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, a magically enhanced warrior navigating war-torn kingdoms, deadly beasts, and political intrigue. In seasons 1–3, Henry Cavill portrayed Geralt, earning praise for embodying the stoic, morally complex hero before departing after season 3 due to creative differences. His shoes will be filled by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4.

Henry Cavill’s exit from Netflix’s The Witcher after season 3 allegedly reflects his long-standing frustrations with the show’s creative direction. A devoted fan of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels and the video games, Cavill once called playing Geralt “an extraordinary opportunity to live my childhood and adult life fantasies.”

However, he had repeatedly hinted at disappointment as the adaptation strayed further from the source material he cherished. Despite describing the role as a dream come true, Cavill grew dissatisfied with what he saw as the writers’ lack of respect for the books and games, ultimately prompting his decision to leave the hit fantasy series.

Henry Cavill's disagreement with The Witcher series writers

The journey continues. Here's your first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/mrHOuR6cP7 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) May 22, 2024

Cavill had previously stated in interviews that there was a disclaimer about his commitment to The Witcher's seven-season ambitions. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he maintained that he was only on board "as long as we can keep telling great stories which honor Sapkowski’s work.”

Prior to leaving the show, Cavill had opened up about the future of the show, stating in the behind-the-scenes interviews (via Screen rant):

“I’m a huge fan of the books and staying loyal to them, and it’s about making sure that story happens without too much in the way of diversions or side things going on to muddy the waters."

The Witcher season 3 appears to be diverging from Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, highlighted by Robbie Amell’s casting as a major elf character absent from the books. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and the writing team seem set on a looser adaptation, which reportedly contributed to Henry Cavill’s decision to leave the Netflix series.

This creative shift has already sparked debate among fans and is expected to make upcoming seasons even more controversial, as longtime viewers question the show’s commitment to the original source material and brace for further unexpected changes.

When will The Witcher season 4 release?

Season 4 of The Witcher series is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on October 30, 2025, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the lead role from Henry Cavill.

After the dramatic, continent-shaping finale of Season 3, the upcoming installment will follow Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as as they are forced onto separate paths by war and relentless enemies. Each character will navigate dangerous new territories and confront personal trials that sharpen their individual goals.

Along the way, they meet surprising allies who offer protection, guidance, and the possibility of belonging. These unexpected companions form “found families,” giving Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri fresh reasons to fight and hope.

Yet the stakes remain perilous: political intrigue and monstrous threats loom at every turn, testing loyalties and resolve. Their journeys run parallel but remain bound by destiny, and the promise of an ultimate reunion fuels their determination.

Season 4 teases not only epic battles and magic but also the emotional depth of love, sacrifice, and chosen kinship, setting the stage for a powerful continuation of their saga.

