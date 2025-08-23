Why are there rumors about Kristen DiMera leaving Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored

Shawn arrests Kristen (Image via NBC Network)

On the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Kristen DiMera’s shocking confession to shooting EJ has sparked rumors that the character may be leaving the show. However, according to Parade, actress Stacy Haiduk, who portrays Kristen, has no plans to exit the soap.

While it’s true that Kristen may face a stint in Statesville prison following her confession, fans shouldn’t worry too much; she won’t be gone for long.

Reports confirm that Kristen will return just in time for Days of Our Lives’ 60th anniversary celebration this November, ensuring that her character plays a pivotal role in the upcoming milestone storyline.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Will Kristen Dimera be leaving Days of Our Lives?

No, the character of Kristen DiMera, portrayed by Stacy Haiduk, will not be leaving the show. Let’s start from the beginning. In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, the courtroom has taken center stage with the ongoing case of who shot EJ DiMera.

Though the prime suspect was EJ’s son Johnny, who was believed to have shot EJ, after he discovered that EJ had ra**ed his mother.

Anyhow, long time spent in the courtroom, and EJ’s hypnosis sessions with Marlena confirmed that Johnny did not shoot EJ.

Though a key point that came to light was that EJ was shot by a woman, and not a man, thus striking out Johnny’s name from the suspect list.

In the recent episode, which aired on August 22, 2025, while Leo was about the announce the Jury’s verdict, Kristen made an appearance and shocked everyone.

Kristen entered the courtroom and announced that she was the one who shot her brother, EJ. This left everyone in shock and wondering if she was really the one to shoot EJ.

Upon hearing this, Kristen was asked to go the the Judges’ chamber, where she cooked a story that she did not intend to do anything, but it happened happened on accident.

She explained that in the heat of the argument, she impulsively grabbed the gun and fired it by mistake. The gravity of her actions hit her only a moment later, leaving her shaken with shock and fear.

Panicked but determined to cover her tracks, she quickly wiped away her fingerprints, erased any traces of evidence from the scene, and carefully concealed the gun, hoping no one would ever discover the truth.

Speculations from Days of Our Lives suggest that Kristen confessed to shooting EJ in order to protect her daughter, Rachel.

Yes, EJ and Marlena know that the one to shoot EJ was Rachel, but she is just a child, and Kristen, her mother, wants to protect her.

However, after the shocking revelation, which is not entirely true, Kristen was taken into custody by Shawn Brady for shooting EJ DiMera.

Anyhow, at the Pub, Marlena talks about Kristena’s selfless act, and that the truth that EJ was shot by Rachel remains under the cover, though it is speculated that the truth about Rahel might be revealed during the big 6oth anniversary saga of Days of Our Lives. This news will leave everyone stunned, especially Johnny.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

