Who went home on Dancing With the Stars season 34 episode 7? Details explored

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik from Dancing With the Stars season 34 (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Week 7 of Dancing with the Stars Season 34 brought the competition into full Halloween spirit as the nine remaining celebrity pairs returned to the ballroom for themed performances. The episode, which aired on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, featured elaborate routines, a dance marathon, and a surprise medical incident that interrupted the night’s schedule. As the results were revealed after the judges’ scores and viewer votes were tallied, Jen Affleck and her professional partner Jan Ravnik became the latest couple eliminated from the competition. Their departure concluded an eventful evening marked by technical performances and unexpected developments.

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik were eliminated on Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Week 7

Halloween Night performances and guest judge

Halloween Night featured various styles, including Tango, Argentine Tango, Paso Doble, Contemporary, Jazz, and Viennese Waltz.

Each couple performed to songs aligned with the spooky theme.

Among​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the judges, the vote was managed by Cheryl Burke, guest judge with the regular panel of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

Cheryl Burke, who was a professional on DWTS for 17 seasons, came back for a short time to give her very own and based-on-her-experience kind of feedback.

It was co-host Alfonso Ribeiro who informed the audience that, due to an injury, Elaine Hendrix was not available to dance in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ballroom.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but remained in the competition, with her rehearsal footage being used for scoring purposes.

Highlights and scores

Whitney and Mark Ballas performed a Jazz routine to Green Day’s Brain Stew, earning 37 out of 40 points after receiving notes on synchronization.

Robert and Witney danced an Argentine Tango to Sweet Dreams Are Made of This by the Hampton String Quartet, receiving 38 points for execution and control.

Alix and Val performed a Tango to Billie Eilish’s Bury a Friend, earning 39 points. Judges commented on precision and technical sharpness.

Jordan and Ezra’s Contemporary dance to Sia’s Elastic Heart incorporated aerial elements and earned 34 points.

Dylan and Danielle performed a Viennese Waltz to Can’t Help Falling in Love (Dark) by Tommee Profitt and Brooke, scoring 35 points.

Danielle and Pasha’s Viennese Waltz to Die with a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars earned 33 points, with judges suggesting more expressive movement.

Andy and Emma’s Paso Doble to Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C Minor scored 28 points, with positive comments on posture improvement.

Elaine and Alan’s Argentine Tango rehearsal to Bad to the Bone by 2WEI and Bri Bryant received 32 points, with judges noting readiness despite the recorded performance.

Jen and Jan’s Contemporary dance to Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do earned 32 points, with feedback focused on technique and form.

Dance Monster-thon and elimination

The “Dance Monster-thon” returned for Halloween Night, where all nine pairs danced simultaneously in two segments: a Hustle to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder on the Dancefloor and a Lindy Hop to Fergie’s A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got).

Couples were gradually tapped out by judges, with the remaining pairs earning bonus points for endurance. Whitney and Mark were the final couple standing, earning the title of “Dance Monster-thon” winners and additional points on the leaderboard.

When​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ all the scores and votes were put together, the three couples with the lowest scores were Whitney, Jen, and Elaine.

At the final announcement, it was confirmed that Jen and Jan were the duo going out of the competition.

Jen said thank you to the experience, claiming that she did the participation for her kids, and Jan recognized her hard work during the rehearsals and the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌show.

