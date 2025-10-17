Who went home in episode 4 of Hell's Kitchen season 24? Details explored

Gordon Ramsay from Hell's Kitchen (Image via Getty)

Episode 4 of Hell’s Kitchen Season 24, which aired on October 16, saw Cat Smith sent home after a tense dinner service that not only tested the communication and teamwork of both teams in the kitchen but also tested their capacity to cooperate.

After the Red Team lost the dinner service due to multiple incidents at garnish stations, Gordon Ramsay came out to call Cat out on her constant actions of making mistakes and overcooked vegetables. Although she fought to stay, her performance ultimately led to her exit.

Hell’s Kitchen Season 24: Episode 4 Elimination

Titled "There’s Something Fishy Going On," the episode began with a seafood identification challenge. Each of the Red and Blue teams was required to sort out seven species of fish properly. The Red team won the first round and also received a five-minute head start in the cooking branch.

In the evening, the teams cooked dinner in celebrity restaurants Red and Blue with former NFL running back Tiki Barber at the Red kitchen and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata at the Blue kitchen.

There were issues on the Red side, particularly when Cat Smith had her station on the garnish. Her preparation was consistently running behind schedule, and some of her sides were returned because they were undercooked.

Ramsay had to recall the team due to their failure to coordinate efforts to overcome the Red Team, which was struggling to cope with the situation despite their attempts to do so.

After the service, Ramsay announced that the Red Team had lost and would have to nominate one of their chefs for elimination.

The Red Team nominated Cat Smith, Alexandra Jones and Cara Marie Hall. During the lineup, all three were asked to defend their place in the competition. Cara stressed her commitment to improving, Alexandra accused her teammates of “high school politics,” and Cat admitted to making mistakes but emphasized her passion and determination.

After hearing all three, Ramsay eliminated Cat Smith, stating that her performance on the garnish station “wasn’t up to the standard of Hell’s Kitchen.”

In her exit interview, Cat reflected on her journey:

“If I’d had more time, I could’ve learned from my mistakes.”

Just as the remaining chefs thought the night was over, Ramsay delivered a final twist. He told everyone to return to the dorms, except Bradley Wildridge. Calling him out for “dropping the ball,” Ramsay hinted that more consequences were coming, leaving the episode on a cliffhanger.

Hell’s Kitchen Season 24: Where things stand now

Hell's Kitchen Season 24, also known as Battle of the States, is where 20 chefs representing various states in the United States compete over who will be awarded the most coveted head chef position in one of the restaurants owned by Gordon Ramsay.

Three of the chefs had already been voted off by the time of the Episode 4 episode: Elaina Ruth and Paul Seikel were previously eliminated, and Chase Cardoza dropped out of the competition. The departure of Cat Smith is the fourth of the season.

The tension between teams continues to grow as Ramsay raises expectations each week. The looming question heading into Episode 5 is whether Bradley Wildridge will remain in the competition after being singled out in front of his peers.

