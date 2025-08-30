Who was Wam SpinThaBin? Real name and all about the rapper killed in Hallandale Beach shooting

Wam SpinThaBin (Photo: YouTube/@DGB Media)

Florida rapper Wam SpinThaBin, whose real name is Brandon Wamley, was killed in a fatal shooting on Thursday, August 28, 2025. According to a statement by the Hallandale Beach Police Department given to Local 10, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue, where they found the musician with gunshot wounds.

Per the outlet, cops were warned about a gunfire warning after receiving a ShotSpotter (a security system that helps detect and locate gunfire) alert. They rushed the rapper to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the authorities, their preliminary findings suggested Wamley knew the shooter. Notably, they were involved in a confrontation that turned violent.

Wam SpinThaBin rose to fame in the early 2020s, appearing in music alongside Kodak Black

Per Famous Birthdays, Wam SpinThaBin was born in January 2000 in Florida. He gained traction after signing with Kodak Black’s Sniper Gang. Some of his early works include Spin a Benz Pt 1, Righteous Reapers, and Get Em.

Wamley dropped his debut album, Life Before Fame, in July 2021, following up with Before I Self Destruct a year later.

On September 28, 2022, Pitchfork named his collab, 444, with SCY Jimm, Reace Sosa, and Mari Montana as their "must-hear rap song of the day." Praising the South Florida rapper's style, the outlet wrote:

"Wam SpinThaBin’s delivery has strains of Kodak, but with a low-key feel that is of its own."

Wam SpinThaBin left the Black's Sniper Gang in 2023. But they still maintained a friendly relationship, appearing in each other's songs.

During a July 2021 interview on YouTube channel DGB Media's show Off the Porch, Wamley revealed he played football as a kid.

At the time, he noted that Black inspired him to take rapping seriously. He also revealed meeting Black through his cousin WizDaWizard.

Over the years, Wam SpinThaBin has frequently collaborated with Kodak Black and WizDaWizard. During a March 2023 interview on Off the Porch, the rapper reflected on Wiz's death, stating:

"I don't know how a lotta different people handle death differently. But I ain't gonna lie losing Wiz hurt me a lot, you feel me? I had lost myself at first, I ain't even rap no more."

However, with support from his family and his brother's family, he came out of the difficult period. Elsewhere in the interview, he revealed he got sober after a drug overdose.

Some of the rapper's notable hits include Praying For Killing, No Attempts, and Yurda Twins. Wamley released his final album, Tear Drops & Closed Caskets, in 2023.

Citing jail records, Local 10 relayed that Wam SpinThaBin had a criminal history in Broward County. This included charges related to cannabis possession, stalking, and writing a threat to kill.

As news of the incident spread, Hallandale Beach locals told the outlet:

"It is scary because you see police in the middle of the night. You’re wondering what’s going on."

Another noted that he ran off and hid in his bathroom after hearing multiple gunshots.

Cops continue their search for the shooter and investigate the incident, urging anyone with information to come forward.