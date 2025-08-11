Who was Robbie Brewer and what happened to him? Professional racer passes away in Bowman Gray crash tragedy

Robbie Brewer (Photo: Facebook/@Robbie Brewer)

Robbie Brewer passed away on Saturday, August 9, 2025, while racing at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

According to Yahoo Sports' August 11, 2025, report, Brewer had been racing for 35 years and was part of the Bowman Gray Racing community for almost 40 years. Robbie had won the 2011 Sportsman championship, two 602 Modified Tour championships, and the 602 Super Limited Series title in 2016.

The professional racer was supposed to participate in the two 20-lap races. While the 53-year-old was doing the first race, he suffered a heart attack, which led to his car crashing into a wall between turns 3 and 4.

He was rescued from the wreckage by track workers who cut the car's roof open. Robbie Brewer was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A representative from the Bowman Gray Stadium has released an official statement regarding Robbie Brewer's death. They shared their condolences, saying Brewer was "highly respected" in the racing community for his talent and passion.

"We are saddened by the passing of Robbie Brewer after he was transported to an area medical facility following an on-track medical incident during last night's event at Bowman Gray Stadium. Robbie was a talented and passionate racer, and highly respected competitor among his peers. Our thoughts and prayers are with Robbie's family and friends at this time," the statement reads.

The X user @RandomHeroWX reuploaded the race footage on the app, showing the crash and the moment the racer was rescued and taken to a hospital.

Tragedy at Bowman Gray Stadium last night during a Sportsman Series race. Former track champion Robby Brewer suffered a fatal heart attack during a lap 16 restart. His car accelerated into the Turn 4 wall at full throttle. Safety crews had to peel back the roof to reach him. He… pic.twitter.com/dyVFss6tPc — Scott (@RandomHeroWX) August 10, 2025

Robbie Brewer's daughter left a message for her late father

Courtney Marquette uploaded pictures of herself with her father on August 10. She wrote a long message for her father, saying that she was glad that she looked like her dad. Courtney recalled Robbie's jokes and noted that with his passing, many people lost their mentor, friend, and "sh*t talking buddy."

"I didn't just lose my dad, many people just lost a best friend, mentor, their sh*t talking buddy, or someone they could just have a great time with, he had a smile that was contagious & I have never been more glad to look just like my dad than I am right now," Courtney wrote.

Courtney stated that she couldn't believe her father was gone. She shared that while Brewer left "way too soon," he passed away doing what he loved, which was racing.

"There wasn't much my dad couldn't fix/do when it came to his cars & racing was his absolute life which was no secret to anyone, He left this world doing what he loved but it was just way way too soon," she wrote.

Robbie Brewer's daughter shared pictures of her father-daughter dance at her wedding. Courtney got married to Tate Marquette in October 2024 and welcomed her son last month, on July 23, 2025.

His friends, family members, as well as other racers, have shared their condolences online. Brad Lewis, his friend and a fellow racer, has paid tribute on Facebook.

Robbie Brewer is survived by his daughter and grandson.