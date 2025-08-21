Who was Luz Utaite and what was the controversy involving him? Career explored in wake of artist passing away

Singer Luz (Photo: YouTube/@luz channel)

Tatewaki Koji (Luz Utaite) has passed away at 32. His agency, ESPERANZA, announced the unfortunate news in a statement shared on their official website on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Screenshots of the translated message began circulating online, including on the subreddit r/japanesemusic, u/Beautiful_Yellow_682. Noting he died "suddenly" on Tuesday, it continued:

"This was such a sudden event that all those involved are deeply saddened," adding, "The funeral will be head for close relatives, in accordance with the wishes of the family

🕯️Japanese Utaite Luz Dies at 32. Thank you, Luz, for 15 years of beautiful music and for brightening our world. May you rest in peace. https://t.co/P4kjBL44VY #Luz #utaite pic.twitter.com/JtEYhPXGEA — The Once Times (@theoncetimes) August 20, 2025

The message did not elaborate on the cause and other details surrounding Luz's passing.

Koji was an Utaite, a Japanese term for singers who cover previously released songs. They primarily share them to platforms like Nico Nico Douga and YouTube. Notably, Nico Nico Douga is a popular video-sharing platform in Japan launched in 2006.

Luz began posting to Nico Nico Douga in July 2010

Tatewaki Koji was born in July 1993 in Fukui Prefecture. He began his singing career in 2010, when he was just 17. Per Fandom, he was half-Japanese. He was renowned for his emotive voice and covers of slow songs. While he boasts a naturally high-timbre voice, he was capable of going low as well, according to the outlet.

Luz began sharing music on Nico Nico Douga in July 2010. He initially imitated Gintama characters Sakata Gintoki and Okita Sougo. However, upon the insistence of his viewers, he began dabbling in the utaite genre. He shared his first cover, 1925, in October of the same year.

Some of his famous songs include Kakuriyo (the opening theme from the Dark Gathering anime) and SISTER (the end credits theme from Cutie Honey Universe).

In 2024, Luz was involved in a drug scandal after tabloid newspaper Shukan Bunshun published an article claiming he was on a hiatus after being caught abusing substances in January. Notably, at the time, the singer had previously served a prison sentence over using drugs.

Per Fandom, the outlet claimed he left the group, Royal Scandal, over the same. The band originally comprised Koji as the lead vocalist, with KANON69 as the producer, and RAHIWA as the illustrator.

It is worth noting that the pair continue to operate without Koji, collaborating with other Utaite. Per Fandom, KANON69 has denied splitting over his drug addiction but rather over his dishonesty and lack of willingness to improve.

In 2025, Luz was involved in yet another drug-related controversy. The singer attended a drinking party hosted by YouTuber Vambi.

At the event, he reportedly offered a woman cannabis gummies over the legal limit, resulting in her being intoxicated. She claimed while she was passed out, Koji touched her inappropriately. The singer, for his part, issued an apology on X in April. He alleged he had offered gummies that were on the table but did not elaborate further.

On August 6, Koji shared a troubling X post, writing (translated via Google Translate):

"I've really reached my limit in everything. I wonder when I'll be freed from this curse. The light is long gone."

In the days leading to his death, Luz had been working towords celebrating his milestone 15th anniversary as a singer. It was scheduled to take place on August 31 at the Shinagawa Intercity Hall. The show has been cancelled with arrangements for refunds in place.