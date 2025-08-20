Who was John Crawley aka King Beard X? GoFundMe raises more than $2,400 in wake of TikTok star's death

John Crawley (Photo: Instagram/@kingbeardxx)

John Crawley, also known as KingBeardX and Pimpmunkx on the internet, passed away on August 19, 2025. His former podcast co-host and friend, Anthony Caruso, launched a GoFundMe on August 5.

In the description of the fundraiser, Caruso shared that earlier this month, the TikToker was admitted to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi, after he could not breathe. Soon, he was transferred to the ICU.

Anthony Caruso spoke to John Crawley's mother, who told him that her son was the sole earner of the family, and he did not have health insurance. Anthony launched a fundraiser to cover his medical bills. Out of the $9,000 target, $2,600 has been raised so far.

On Tuesday, Anthony shared an update on his GoFundMe page, announcing the passing of John Crawley. According to TMZ's report, Crawley's cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Caruso stated that John's mother thanked the donors, and the GoFundMe page would stay open to collect money for the TikToker's funeral.

"I'm really sorry to tell everyone the bad news but Pimpmunkx (KingBeardx) passed away yesterday. Thank you to everyone that has supported the fundraiser so far. His mother says told me to thank you all. The fundraiser will continue to go on to support fundraising a funeral/helping John's mother," the update stated.

John Crawley's fans shared their condolences

John Crawley, KingBeardX on TikTok, had over 2.5 million followers on the app. He had nearly one million followers on Instagram. The content creator regularly made comedy videos reacting to viral food videos and other popular videos.

His most popular video on TikTok has garnered nearly 44 million views, in which he jokingly criticized another netizen's way of eating cinnamon rolls. The viral reaction video has over 5.6 million likes and 67,000 comments.

John Crawley's fans commented under his obituary on Glenfield Funeral Home's website. Remembering his reaction videos, the fans said that they would make cinnamon rolls in his honor. Another fan thanked the TikToker for inspiring them to create a YouTube channel.

"You were always someone I could watch for a good laugh on TikTok. A true genuine soul with the intent to bring joy wherever you were. Thank you for making the big back community laugh. Making cinnamon rolls in your honor tomorrow," one follower wrote.

"Thank you for inspiring me to start my YouTube channel, to be me and not let anyone bother me for trying to be me. In your honor I will keep going my friend. May God give you a peaceful rest," another fan wrote.

"I found out about your passing... it was two days before my birthday. I was born August 20th. I'm to be 22 years old. And now I have to go through this birthday without you. It bring some comfort knowing you're up there with my little that I lost 5 days ago. My little will know how to laugh cause of you. Teach them to eat cinnamon rolls for me," John Crawley's fan stated.

John Crawley was 47 at the time of passing. Along with the GoFundMe, his family launched another fundraiser on Glenfield Funeral Home's website. Out of the $3,000 goal, $600 has been collected so far.