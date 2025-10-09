Who was eliminated in episode 3 of The Amazing Race season 38?

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan (Image via Getty)

The Amazing Race season 38 returned with a new episode on October 8, 2025. The segment followed the Big Brother pairs as they journeyed through the Czech Republic, each hoping to reach the Pit Stop before their competitors.

However, despite the determination and effort, one team fell short and was eliminated from the show.

Newlyweds Megan and Matt Turner’s journey on the show ended after they failed to reach the Pit Stop on time.

Unlike the other pairs, who completed the race, Megan and Matt were stuck in a field.

Consequently, host Phil Keoghan met them and delivered the unfortunate news.

The couple proved to be one of the slower teams of the season, as they were unable to outperform their opponents.

They struggled with navigation in the first two legs as well, barely evading elimination and making it to the third week.

With their exit, the remaining 10 teams advanced to the next stage of the competition, where they would continue their race for the $1 million cash prize.

Looking into Matt and Megan’s performance in episode three of The Amazing Race season 38







The race started with the contestants being given self-driving cars, which they had to use to go to Kunta Hora Municipal Brewery to find their clue.

Matt and Megan were the last ones to depart, while their opponents were already multiple steps ahead of them.

Matt was worried about being in last place, but knew that they had to keep a “calm and collected” attitude to advance in the race.

Kat and Alex were also behind the pack as they, too, struggled with navigation. However, while they were at the brewery, filling beer bottles, Matt and Megan arrived.

With that, both teams were tied for last place.



“Having Megan and Matt there definitely put the pressure up a little bit, but I just do good under pressure, and we’ve been dealing with this pressure this entire three legs,” Alex said to the cameras.



Both Alex and Matt went head-to-head, hoping to outperform the other. However, it was Alex who managed to finish the Roadblock task on time, leaving Matt and Megan in last place.

However, they followed Alex and Kat soon after, keeping their chances of redemption alive.

With only a time difference of a few minutes, both teams headed to their next location for their second challenge.



“I think we’ll be able to catch up to everyone and hopefully not be lost,” Megan expressed.



However, they landed in trouble after Matt took a wrong turn and got lost. Meanwhile, Alex and Kat reached the second location, where they had to plow a field to find their next clue.

It did not take long for The Amazing Race stars to locate the clue, which further consolidated their spot in 10th place, while Megan and Matt stood in last.

The newlyweds continued seeking help from locals, hoping to have their navigation clarified, but to no avail.



“Some challenges take hours, so maybe we’re able to find people at a multi-hour competition, and I am just going to breeze through it again,” Matt said.



In the meantime, Alex and Kat completed the remaining tasks and reached Phil at the Pit Stop in 10th place.

By the time Matt and Megan arrived at the field, Phil was already waiting there for them, which meant that they were in last place.

The Amazing Race host then informed the couple that they were eliminated from the race since they were unable to complete the course.

Despite the bad news, Matt and Megan were happy with how far they could come.

Stay tuned for more updates.