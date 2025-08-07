Who was Eddie Palmieri married to? Family life explored as legendary jazz musician passes away at 88

While an exact cause of death has not been made public, the musician's daughter, Gabriela, told the New York Times he died after "an extended illness." Eddie was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Iraida Palmieri.

Eddie Palmieri was the younger brother of the late Charlie Palmieri, another renowned Latin pianist

According to Eddie Palmieri's biography on his website, he was born in NYC's Spanish Harlem in December 1936 to Carlos and Isabel Palmieri. His parents immigrated to the United States from Puerto Rico.

Eddie was the younger brother of the late Charlie Palmieri, another pioneering Latin pianist. Both began studying piano at an early age. Per a note on Instagram, Charlie "greatly influenced" his brother's "musical path," adding:

"Together, the Palmieri brothers helped define the sound of Latin music in New York City and beyond, each leaving a distinct legacy."

Eddie Palmieri has credited his brother for getting him every job he has ever had. The musician paid tribute to Charlie in his 2018 track Abarriba Cumbiaremos.

When Palmieri was 13, he joined his uncle's orchestra, playing timbales. After a brief period playing drums, Eddie went back to playing piano. During the 1950s, the pianist played for several bands, including Tito Rodríguez' orchestra. Notably, according to Billboard, Rodríguez was his wife Iraida's favorite bandleader.

In 1961, Eddie went on to form his own band, La Perfecta. The group would go on to redefine salsa and Latin jazz. Some of the musician's hit albums include Harlem River Drive (1971), The Sun of Latin Music (1974), and Solito (1985). Through his decades-long career, the pianist has won 10 Grammy Awards, the NEA Jazz Masters Award, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Latin Recording Academy, among others.

Eddie Palmieri and Iraida González Planas were married for 60 years before the latter's passing in 2014. According to his biography, he lovingly called Iraida "Mi Luz Mayor," crediting her as his "constant companion and greatest source of strength." In 2018, Eddie dropped his album Mi Luz Mayor, dedicated to his late wife. In 2016, he played the composition, Iraida, during the NPR Tiny Desk concert.

According to Billboard, Iraida was born in Puerto Rico, and her father worked as a diamond cutter for four decades. Eddie Palmieri told the outlet:

"She was everything to me in my life. She helped me throughout my complete career, the ups and downs of it, whatever we went through, she was there."

The couple share five children: daughters Gabriela, Renee, Eydie, and Ileana, and son Edward Palmieri II.

The pianist is survived by his children and four grandchildren.