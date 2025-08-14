Who was Darcy Brunner? All about ex-WNBA star Sophie Brunner’s mom as she dies in tragic accident

A WNBA logo (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former WNBA star Sophie Brunner's mother has passed away after a head-on collision in Freeport, Illinois. Citing local authorities, the NY Post reported that Darcy Connolly-Brunner, 61, was involved in an accident with Rolando Ico-Choc, a 30-year-old illegal immigrant from Guatemala.

Per the Stephenson County Sheriff’s office, Rolando had a history of driving under the influence. On Saturday afternoon, he crossed over into the wrong lane, causing the accident. Cops are now investigating whether Rolando or Brunner's mother was driving under the influence at the time.

According to the NY Post, Rolando came to the U.S. illegally in 2021 under the Biden administration. Sen. Andrew Chesney told the outlet:

"A woman who dedicated her life to her family and her community was killed in broad daylight by a man who never should have been in this country or on the road."

He continued to list his prior charges, which include DUI, aggravated DUI, and battery.

Sophie Brunner's mother, Darcy Brunner, carved a career in social work

Sophie Brunner's mother, Darcy Brunner, was born in August 1863 to John and Shirlain Connolly. She was born and raised in Iowa. Growing up, Darcy was part of the 4-H organization, helping raise and train horses. She also helped her family run their restaurant business. According to her obituary on Burke Tubbs, she ran track in her youth, adding:

"(She) enjoyed time with her trusted and true friends, Paula Hargrafen and Mary Maurer. They had great times together in a variety of misadventures and mischief making."

Darcy Brunner graduated from the Maquoketa Valley High School in Delhi, Iowa, in 1981. Per her obit, she won the a best actress award the same year. She earned her bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Dubuque in 1985. She was an active member of the Delta Phi Sigma Sorority.

After graduating, Darcy carved a career in social work. She worked with organizations like Rosecrance, Rockford Memorial Hospital, and the Monroe Clinic. According to Burke Tubbs, she opened her private firm, Counseling for Change.

Darcy met her future husband, Thomas Brunner, at a Halloween dance in Stockton, Illinois. They were married for 38 years and share four children: Ellen, Sophie, Gabrielle, and Heath. The obituary noted:

"Darcy’s legacy will carry on forever through her children, family, and all who knew her. She will be remembered for her fun loving personality, amazing spirit, kind heart, incredible strength and her irreplaceable, inappropriate humor."

The local sheriff was a friend of Sophie Brunner's mother. In a press conference, he said:

"I’m friends with the family, but I also have to do my job. I’m not directing this investigation in any way. I’m letting the facts speak. She was a kind and giving person who cared deeply for her family and friends."

Meanwhile, Sophie Brunner played for the Phoenix Mercury in 2017 in the WNBA and for Arizona State in the NCAA.

Darcy Bruner is survived by her husband, children, siblings, and extended family. A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, with visitation a day earlier.