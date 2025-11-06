Who is The Great British Baking Show season 16 winner? Details explored

The Great British Bake Off (Image via Instagram/ @britishbakeoff)

The Great British Baking Show season 16 winner is Jasmine. As Jasmine managed to be the favourite to win, it was still a close call between her and Tom, who also created a beautiful piece. As Jasmine was ultimately announced as the winner, the medical student expressed her excitement as she was “overjoyed”.

The three finalists were Aaron, Jasmine and Tom. The first challenge of the finale was to make finger buns for the signature bake.

These three finalists transformed a simple classic as Aaron paired yuzu and pear, Tom made some hotdog-style buns, while Jasmine used apricot and white chocolate as one of her flavors.

Things became difficult after Tom had a mix-up with one of the ingredients, and the mix-up was criticised by judge Paul Hollywood. Aaron's bread was also described as a little 'tough'.

The next technical challenge was a tower of Madeline cakes. For the second challenge, Jasmine struggled and came last in this challenge, while Tom was leading this round.

For the show-stopping challenge, the judges asked for an “elegant and sophisticated' centrepiece cake which will be at 1.2 metres high, the largest cake in Bake Off history.”

The Great British Baking Show season 16 winner Jasmine gets candid about the big win

As Jasmine took home the winning title and the cash prize, she expressed her happiness as she said,

“When I was in the middle of exams and trying to bake and trying to learn all my stuff, it's been so much, but I've done it, and I'm so unbelievably happy.”

"I want to say to myself that when I don't think I am going to be able to do something, when I don’t have faith in myself that I should just give it a try. And try and try again. And something great might happen, you never know!"

During her time on the show, Jasmine received two Hollywood handshakes and scored five Star Baker wins, making her the second contestant in the history of Bake Off to achieve this feat.

The Great British Baking Show praises Jasmine, calls her “consistent”

Judge Prue Leith praised the winner as she said that the thing about Jasmine is that she has been “steady all the way through, almost unheard of to be so consistent and so good.”

Paul Hollywood also weighed in, pointing out that there was not one week they thought Jasmine could go this week, not once.

“And that’s unusual, and to win 5 Star Bakers and then win overall that’s never happened before. She has done an incredible job all the way through the Bake Off this year. She is a worthy winner and she is the best one we have seen for quite a while actually."

Stay tuned for more updates.