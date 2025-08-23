Who is Shawn Kemp married to? All about the ex-NBA star’s family amid 30 days of home confinement over the Washington parking lot shooting

Former Seattle SuperSonic Shawn Kemp (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Former NBA athlete Shawn Kemp has been sentenced to thirty days of home confinement over the Washington state mall parking lot shooting. On Friday, August 22, 2025, a Pierce County judge handed Kemp the punishment, which included a year of supervision by the state Department of Corrections and 240 hours of community service.

The sentence stemmed from a March 2023 incident in Tacoma, where the six-time NBA All-Star fired a gun at two men in a Toyota 4Runner who had stolen his truck, phone, and memorabilia. He initially pleaded not guilty, arguing it was done in self-defense. But this May, he pled guilty to a lesser charge of assault in the second degree.

The prosecution wanted him to get a nine-month sentence, but Shawn Kemp's counsel argued he "acted in self-defense" after one of the men shot at him first, saying:

"Kemp contends he acted in self-defense, returning fire after one of the men shot at him from inside the 4Runner, which fled the scene before Tacoma police arrived, court records show. When the vehicle was found abandoned in Federal Way five days later, an empty holster was found inside, but there was no gun."

While prosecutors argued there was no evidence to show the man shot first, the judge disagreed, saying that the circumstances surrounding the crime warranted a lesser sentence.

Kemp debuted in the NBA in the 1989 season, playing for the Seattle SuperSonics. He stayed with the team until 1997. He has also played for Cleveland, Portland, and Orlando. He is nicknamed the Reign Man.

On the personal front, Shawn Kemp is married to former NFL cheerleader and fitness enthusiast Nikki Giavasis. He was previously married to Marvena L. Thompson.

Shawn Kemp shares three children with Marvena L. Thompson

Shawn Kemp married Marvena L. Thompson in 2001 in a private ceremony that was attended by close friends and family. They share three children, including Shawn Kemp Jr. and Jamon Kemp. Both were involved in basketball like their father. Junior had a four-year stint at the University of Washington. Meanwhile, his brother played for Southeastern Louisiana University.

Thompson, too, had been involved with the sport. She used to be the co-director of the Northwest College Summer League, and she even organized numerous pro-am basketball tournaments, especially in Seattle.

Thompson is also known for her charity work as the founder and director of the nonprofit Marvin Thomas Foundation. Named after her father, it focuses on helping underprivileged children and youth in Seattle-based communities.

It remains unclear when the couple separated. Since then, it is believed the athlete married four more times.

According to Times Now, Shawn Kemp is also the father of a daughter, LaTanja Kemp. Not a lot is known about the former NBA player's children. He had been listed among athletes with the most children by most women in a June 2014 article by Complex. Per the outlet, he has fathered seven kids with six women. Some speculations also suggest the number is closer to eleven children by nine women.

According to IMDb, Nikki Giavasis hails from a small town in Ohio. She is the only girl among four brothers. Per the outlet, she has been performing gymnastics and ballet since she was 2. She ran track and even attended Walsh Christian University on an athletic and academic scholarship. She was an NFL cheerleader during her senior year in high school in Texas.

As the news of Shawn Kemp's sentence spread, a spokesperson for him released a statement on his behalf expressing gratitude to the courts for the same. It went on to caution people and children not to act impulsively.