Who is Sadia Khan of thesadiapsychology? Influencer and dating coach seemingly responds after being exposed for allegedly dating an engaged man

Sadia Khan (Photo: YouTube/@Sadia Psychology)

Sadia Khan, also known as thesadiapsychology, got exposed for allegedly dating an engaged man in Dubai. The influencer John Dorsey (@goob_u2) released the call recording of Sadia and her alleged partner's fiancée. He also leaked screenshots of their supposed text messages.

Sadia Khan is a popular dating coach and an alleged licensed psychologist based in Dubai. She makes content related to dating, telling men how to be of "high value." Khan also offers a course on the topic, for which she charges $8,000 per hour. Sadia has nearly 750,000 followers on Instagram, over 421,000 followers on TikTok, and more than 800,000 subscribers on YouTube.

In the recording from January 2021, the dating coach can be heard supposedly saying she could pleasure the woman's partner any day she wants, on the woman's wedding day, or her birthday. The woman can be heard challenging Sadia to go ahead.

On the other hand, in the leaked screenshots, the person whose number is saved as Sadia Khan admitted that she was a "side chick." She also claimed that in Dubai, women can seemingly choose any man they like.

After the messages and audio were leaked, her Instagram comment section was flooded, with netizens calling her out. The dating coach has now turned off her comment section.

John Dorsey shared an update on September 2, 2025, stating that after netizens started criticizing her, she slid into their DMs and started threatening them with continuous calls and messages, telling them to pick up.

In another Instagram post, John showed the defamation case Sadia Khan filed against him, saying that he would not remove his posts and was ready to fight her in court.

YouTuber Aba N Preach interviewed Sadia Khan

John Dorsey shared in his update post that he teamed up with the commentary YouTube channel Aba N Preach to expose Sadia further. He claimed that the YouTuber convinced the dating coach to appear on her channel by telling her that he would help her with "PR" and stop the rumors.

In the September 3, 2025, interview, he showed her the texts, audio recording, and told her to explain. Addressing the call recording, Khan said that she worked with him in 2021, and he was a "player" who was "obsessed" with her despite being in a relationship.

His fiancée then contacted her and accused her of sleeping with him. Sadia explained that she told the woman that she was not dating him, and only said such things in the call to let the woman know that she could date the man if she "wanted to."

Notably, the woman who was engaged to Sadia's alleged partner took screenshots of her phone number. Aba N Preach showed her the screenshot and asked her whose phone number it was.

Sadia Khan said that it was not her number, and it was from someone in her team, saying that the number was available to people who joined her WhatsApp groups, seemingly implying that someone used her staff's number to send those messages. Sadia Khan also claimed that someone from her team used altered pictures of her and sent them to the man.

The dating coach insisted that she never dated the man, and she was dating someone else at the time. Then the two discussed Khan's psychology license, with the influencer admitting that she applied for her license but never received it.

However, she claimed she completed a course on psychology. Aba N Preach then called her out for the replies she gave to people on Instagram. Sadia Khan admitted that she had an "anger problem."

In the comment section of the YouTube video, Aba N Preach claimed that Sadia Khan allegedly threatened to sue him.

Stay tuned for more updates.