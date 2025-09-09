Dating coach Sadia Khan breaks silence after being accused of faking her profession and alleged affair with an engaged man

Dating coach Sadia Khan (Photo: YouTube/@Sadia Psychology)

Sadia Khan has addressed her recent cheating controversy. Last month, the dating coach's call recording and screenshots of texts from 2021 were leaked. An unidentified woman from Dubai claimed Sadia allegedly dated her fiancé in 2021, and when she confronted her, Khan reportedly told her that she did not care.

The content creator John Dorsey was the first one to share the screenshots and expose Sadia. He shared the alleged evidence on his Instagram (@goob_u2) and even teamed up with YouTuber Aba N Preach.

Aba then arranged an interview with the dating coach, showed her the screenshots and call recording, and asked her to explain. He even questioned the authenticity of her psychology license.

After the alleged evidence from 2021 surfaced on the internet, netizens called out Sadia Khan. She then turned off her comment section. On Monday (September 8, 2025), the influencer released her statement. She claimed she was qualified and trained to be a dating coach, and unlike the reports, she charges $500 per hour, not $8,000.

Sadia Khan stated that the evidence provided by the YouTubers are "fabrications," and the engaged man or his partner would never come forward publicly because they seemingly don't exist. Calling the accusations "rumors," Sadia apologized to her followers.

"Despite the speculation, no married man or wife has emerged and never will because there is zero truth behind this claim. I will not allow fabrications like this to invalidate the values I stand for. To my loyal community: I'm so deeply sorry for the distress these RUMORS may have caused you," Sadia Khan wrote.

Both Aba N Preach and John Dorsey have claimed that the Dubai-based dating coach threatened to sue them. Dorsey even shared screenshots of the defamation suit and stated that he was ready for a legal battle.

Sadia Khan has continued to hold live events despite the online backlash

After releasing her public statement, the dating coach reposted pictures and reels made by her fans. She thanked her fans for supporting her during the controversy.

Khan's followers uploaded clips from her recent London event, which was held on September 6 and 7, 2025. In the videos, she spoke about men, dating, cheating, childhood trauma, and emotional triggers, among other things.

Influencer @evetraveler uploaded a reel from the London event, defending Sadia Khan and saying that most people make mistakes. She also noted that Sadia had changed. In the comment section of the reel, the dating coach replied and thanked her for attending the event.

The reel seemingly displeased some netizens, who claimed that Sadia Khan was allegedly running a PR campaign after being exposed by YouTuber Aba N Preach.

"The PR campaign, unfortunately, won't be effective. The opportunity was presented early to clear all of this up, and she bottled it in an interview with @abanpreach. Now that time has passed and this "good publicity" was contemplated, it feels even more artificial than the qualifications she allegedly falsified," one netizen wrote.

"Are people losing their minds? Who would ever support or take advice from a woman who clearly disrespected a union between two people?" another Instagram user stated.

Meanwhile, Aba N Preach responded to Sadia Khan's recent statement on his Instagram stories by telling her to post her degrees. He claimed the dating coach wrote a "wall of text" to distract her followers from the "fraud."

John Dorsey also responded by making an Instagram post. He claimed Sadia was reportedly lying, and she herself admitted that she was a "side chick" on the call recording.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Sadia Khan's cheating controversy.