Who is Rebecca Zamolo? All about YouTuber as she welcomes baby no. 2 with husband Matt Slays

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Rebecca Zamolo attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Rebecca Zamolo is starting a new page in her family story. The YouTuber and the social media star shared that she and her husband, Matt Slays, welcomed their second kid, a baby boy named Zander. He came into the world on Monday, Aug. 11, through a surrogate.

Couple opens up about surrogacy, calling it a shared journey of love and trust

The couple reflected on their surrogacy experience, describing it as a deeply collaborative and supportive journey. When they talked to PEOPLE, they said that their surrogate welcomed them in the delivery room.

This made an atmosphere where everyone felt at ease. They said that the moment was centered on love and unity, with both sides having one goal: to make sure the baby came safely and well.

In her words:

"Every surrogacy journey is different, but for ours we felt so aligned and on the same page. Our surrogate was comfortable having us in the room for the delivery, and we were comfortable with her holding Zander after we saw him. For us, it was about making sure he was welcomed into a room full of love. At the end of the day, both us and our surrogate and her husband shared the same goal — bringing a healthy, happy baby into the world."

Rebecca Zamolo and Matt Slays balance life with two kids through teamwork and shared routines

Rebecca Zamolo, 40, and Matt Slays, 45, are now parents of two, and they're learning how to juggle it all. They say teamwork is their way to deal with the new life, sharing daily tasks so both kids get the same love and time. They shared:

"It's definitely been a transition, but what works for us is tag-teaming. We divide responsibilities so both kids feel loved and get one-on-one time. For example, I'll take care of Zander's night routine while Matt spends time with Zadie, then we switch. It is the only way that works for us for making sure each of them gets quality time with both of us."

Zamolo shares that they alternate routines, making sure baby Zander and little Zadie each get moments with both parents. The adjustment is still ongoing, but they point out Zadie is happy in her role as big sister, showing love and joy for her small brother. The couple expressed:

"Becoming a big sister has been such a sweet moment for Zadie. While it's been an adjustment, she's excited about her baby brother and loves helping him."

