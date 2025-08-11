Who is Lisi Shops? Age and all about the TikTok star as her dad, Charles German, passes away

Lisi Shops (Photo: Instagram/ @lisi.shops)

Lisi German, who is best recognized by her online moniker Lisi Shops, revealed her father, Charles, has passed away. Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, August 10, 2025, the influencer announced going offline "for a little while."

While Lisi did not elaborate on the details, she revealed that he died "very suddenly" a few days ago. Noting that she and her family are "heartbroken," she continued:

"My heart is heavy, and I'll be stepping back for a little while to grieve and spend time with my loved ones."

She added that any content they see from her in the upcoming days has been pre-record. She continued:

"Thank you for your love, patience, and understanding during this difficult time. Please respect my family's privacy and keep us in your prayers."

Lisi Shops rose to fame on TikTok sharing content surrounding the fidget toys. However, she soon retired the account, now sharing lifestyle-related posts via her Lisi Shops accounts.

As news of Charles' death spread, Lisi's fans began expressing their condolences to the influencer.

After graduating from JSerra Catholic High School, Lisi Shops moved to Los Angeles to focus on her career in social media

According to Famous Birthdays, Lisi's real name is Lisa German. She was born on July 29, 2007, in California, meaning she is 18 years old currently. She grew up living with her parents, Lina and Charles German, and her older brother, Aiden.

According to her Instagram posts, she attended the JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, California. The influencer graduated this June. In a vlog shared earlier this month, the influencer revealed she has decided not to pursue further studies and will be focusing on her social media career full-time.

Per Famous Birthday, Lisi is a former gymnast and a competitive downhill skier. Further, she enjoys travelling, shopping, and creating video content.

Lisi originally began posting fidget toy-related content on TikTok. She soon gained traction, boasting over a million followers at its peak. She retired the account in 2020. A year later, the influencer started her lifestyle account, Lisi Shops (@lisi.shops). Initially, she posted her daily outfit videos but soon began sharing daily vlogs, dancing clips, shopping hauls, makeup routines, food reviews, and other similar content.

Since then, the influencer has amassed over 3.2 million followers, with over 199 million likes on the platform. Lisi was also a featured creator at VidCon 2025 in Anaheim this June. In April, Proud Management, a Los Angeles-based company, announced representing Lisi in an IG post.

Lisi's family has frequently appeared in her vlogs and posts. Charles last appeared in Lisi Shops' post about moving to Los Angeles, as he helped her pack. Lisi's last post saw her attending Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.