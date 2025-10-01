Who is Kim Kardashian’s father? Reality star pays tribute to Robert Kardashian on his death anniversary

Robert Kardashian, a known face in business and law, came into the spotlight in 1994 as he stood by his close mate, O.J. Simpson, during the famous case where Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were killed. Beyond his law job, Robert made strides as a businessman. He helped start the trade magazine, Radio and Records, and set up firms like Movie Tunes, which played music in movie theaters before the show.

He was married to Kris Jenner from 1978 to 1991. They had four kids: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Jr. His family often recalled him on social media, reality shows, and during public appearances. In July 2003, he was diagnosed with throat cancer and died two months later in November. He was 59.

Since then, his family has honored his life with personal tributes and his lasting mark through initiatives like the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health, a testament to his work, achievements, and profound impact on their lives.

Kim Kardashian honors late father Robert Kardashian Sr. on 22nd anniversary with emotional Instagram tribute

Kim Kardashian took time on Tuesday, Sept. 30, to honor her late dad, Robert Kardashian Sr., 22 years after his death. She made a moving post on her Instagram Stories. It's a digitally edited photo where she, in a grad cap and gown, stood next to her dad, who was smiling with pride.

It made clear that his touch is still felt in her life, even over two decades since he left. In her post, Kardashian shared how she stays connected to her father and how he continues to help shape her path, both in her personal life and in her work.

She captioned it,

"Thank you for always protecting the family from heaven. Can't believe I was 22 years old when you passed away and it's been 22 years today since you went to heaven... I've known you just as long as you've been gone... I hope you're so proud of all of us. We love you dad and miss you soooooooooo much."

Khloe Kardashian also re-shared a reel, which she originally posted in February 2024, on Instagram, shared her family pictures with her father, and wrote a very heartfelt caption:

"I will forever hold space for you. Happy birthday daddy 🤍 I love you 🕊️ thank you for everything 🤍 Every memory. Every lesson. Every laugh. Every ounce of love. Thank you!.. Of course I miss him every single day and wish he were here to meet our babies but I'm not sad.

In fact, I feel blessed that I was chosen to have 19 years with the most incredible Man I have ever known. Some people never get that. We did! Thank you for choosing such an incredible mommy to be by our side..."

On the anniversary of Robert Kardashian's death, tributes are coming not only from his famous daughters but also from those who knew him personally. In her new book Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, Priscilla Presley talks about her short love story with a lawyer and businessman in 1975. "Robert was a kind man, and I liked him. But after some months, I saw it was not going to last," Presley says, giving a personal look into their brief time together.

