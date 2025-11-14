How are Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner responding to Ray J's latest claims about the 2007 sex tape? Complete drama explained

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Respond to Ray J’s Latest Claims (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have reacted after Ray J took new legal steps, adding more tension to their ongoing fight over the 2007 sex tape. This development follows the mother and daughter’s defamation lawsuit against the singer, which led him to file a countersuit and resurface his long-standing claims.

Alex Spiro, the lawyer for Kardashian and Jenner, dismissed Ray J’s lawsuit as baseless. In a statement to Page Six, Spiro called it “frivolous” and said,

“Now that he’s realizing he’s losing the case and direction, this messy and scattered attempt isn’t scaring anyone. He’ll lose this case too.”

🚨 NEW COURT FILING In the matter on Kardashian/Jenner v. Ray J



Ray J just responded to Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner’s lawsuit — and he did not hold back.

He hits them with a full general denial, rejecting every last allegation. And then, He drops 10 affirmative defenses that… pic.twitter.com/Mu4MMYO1mX — Document Tingz (@DocumentTingz) November 14, 2025

Ray J intensifies claims against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner as their legal battle escalates

Ray J’s latest filing focuses on his claim that Kardashian and Jenner have been sharing a false version of the story about the tape’s release for almost 20 years.

He says the tape, which they filmed in 2003 when he and Kardashian were dating, was something they discussed years after it was made.

In the filing, he states that in 2006, they talked about releasing the tape and claims Kardashian suggested her mom manage the process.

The singer argues that both Kardashian and Jenner are upset that he “no longer wants to play along with their tall tale.” Ray J also challenges their recent defamation lawsuit against him, stating in court papers, “Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s lawsuit is not about defamation — it’s about publicity, power, and punishment.”

The tension escalated in October after Ray J publicly claimed he was cooperating with federal authorities to pursue a racketeering case against the two.

During a livestream that circulated on social media, he said:

“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy,” adding, “Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it,” and later remarking, “It’s worse than Diddy.”

Kardashian and Jenner’s lawsuit directly disputes these statements. They assert that no such investigation exists and that the claims are baseless. Their filing states:

“No law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charged against Ms. Kardashian or Ms. Jenner and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations.”

The lawsuit further argues that Ray J’s actions stem from lingering ties to their past relationship, stating:

“Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain.”

Now that both sides are caught up in legal battles, the situation has become more heated. More updates are likely as the case moves forward in court.