Who is Jack Anthony? Emily Osment finalizes divorce from husband less than a year after marriage

Emily Osment tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony (Image via Getty)

Emily Osment is now declared single after the court dissolved her marriage to Jack Anthony on September 8, 2025, as per The Independent. The divorce was originally filed around six months ago in March, and the couple was separating due to irreconcilable differences.

Notably, Emily has not shared anything related to the latest update that is trending everywhere. For the unversed, the Hannah Montana star’s ex-husband is a popular face in the music world and worked in companies like Linktree. People magazine stated that he posts a lot of singles and other videos through Soundcloud.

Furthermore, Jack has additionally maintained a distance from the limelight, due to which he is not active on social media. However, the general public came to know about him when the news of his split from Emily Osment was revealed to everyone.

Although the pair was married for around five months, the court documents claimed that they separated in December last year. Emily also spoke to People magazine about the split and said:

“I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn’t work out.”

Osment and Anthony got engaged around a year before exchanging vows in a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

Emily Osment got married in October 2024: Everything about Jack Anthony and more

As mentioned earlier, Jack has not revealed a lot of details about his personal life to everyone. However, his LinkedIn profile shows that he has had a long list of experiences at multiple places.

Jack Anthony’s journey started more than 10 years ago at the HouseCall Pro as an account executive. He then became an analyst for Media Predict under contract for a few months, following which he joined Teespring, serving as a Senior Manager and Strategic Partner Manager for four years.

Back in 2020, he came to Spring as the Head of Platform Partnerships. He was then active as a director for Head of Strategic Partnerships at Linktree for almost two years. Notably, he completed his higher studies at the University of Virginia.

Anthony has been creating headlines ever since Emily Osment filed for divorce from him in March 2025. Their engagement happened at the California-based Yosemite National Park around two years ago, and Osment revealed the same on Instagram by flaunting her ring on camera. During an appearance on CBS Mornings a few days after getting married in 2024, Osment said:

“It’s great so far. These past four days have been glorious.”

Meanwhile, Emily was last seen in the CBS sitcom Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. The second season of the series will be released next month.