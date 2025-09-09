Who is Isabella Ladera and why is she trending online? What we know as influencer threatens legal action against ex Beéle

Influencer Isabella Ladera (Photo: Instagram/@isabella.ladera)

Isabella Ladera is trending online as she addressed her leaked private video. The six-minute-long video surfaced on the internet on September 7, 2025. According to Times Now's report, it featured Ladera and her ex-boyfriend, Colombian singer Beele. The couple broke up in 2024.

The Venezuelan influencer and model addressed the video in an Instagram post on Monday. Calling it the "cruelest betrayal," she stated that it was released without her consent.

Isabella said that the private video was only available to her and Beele, hinting that he was reportedly the one to leak it.

She accused her ex-boyfriend of leaking it on purpose, saying that he supposedly "lied" to her from the start and "never stepped up" to protect her when she was facing hardships.

Isabella Ladera claimed that Beele allegedly leaked the video because he saw her being "stable" and "rebuilding" her life.

In her Instagram post, she would take legal action against him, saying that she was not ashamed of the incident.

"Once again, the burden falls on the woman, on me, and not on the person who breached trust. Despite everything, I will not allow this to destroy me. I am not the first, nor the only one. I am not the shame of this story. The shame falls on the one who betrayed," Isabella wrote.

Isabella Ladera shared screenshots of a conversation with an unidentified person who warned her in July 2025

The Venezuelan influencer shared screenshots of text conversations on her Instagram stories on Monday (September 8, 2025). A person, whose identity is uncertain, messaged Ladera on Instagram on July 9, 2025.

They told her that they found her private video, and someone was spreading it online.

"Sister, are you there? Someone wants to bother you with a video," the English translation of the text read.

In another screenshot, she texted her friend, former reality star Hugo Garcia, and he advised her to call that person to find out where they found the video and who leaked it.

Isabella Ladera shared a picture of herself having a conversation with her mother.

In the caption, she shared that on July 13, 2025, she informed her mother and Hugo about the private video and the fact that it had been leaked.

She stated that she confessed to her mother to prepare "her little heart."

"July 13, sit with my mom and tell her what was happening, to her, my family and Hugo," Isabella Ladera wrote.

After the video spread on the internet, Isabella Ladera started trending online.

While some netizens discussed the video and bashed the influencer, others defended her.

"I'm Isabella Ladera's #1 hater but until that girl kills herself or something they won't leave her alone. I'LL NEVER fall for the propaganda of sinking a woman to the deepest depths just to play the heroes and heroines. I wish they sank men the same way," one netizen wrote.

"To me, the bad guy in the movie is that Beele guy; he has a look of a narcissist or psychopath," another netizen added.

Beele has not addressed the leaked intimate video. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Isabella Ladera.