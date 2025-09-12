Who is Harrison Cone? Everything to know as The Bold and the Beautiful casts the actor in the show’s first gay couple

Harrison Cone is joining The Bold and the Beautiful

The long-running CBS daily soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, is slated to step over another threshold with the inclusion of Harrison Cone in the soap’s cast. Cone is expected to appear on the show on September 16, 2025, in an undisclosed role and is positioned opposite Christian Weissmann’s Remy Pryce in a romantic relationship. This is going to be the first male gay pair on the show’s plot.

Incidentally, same-sex relationships are not rare on television soaps. There are popular couples on other shows such as Lucas and Marco of General Hospital, Leo and Javi of Days of Our Lives and Mariah and Tessa of The Young and the Restless. The latest CBS soap, Beyond the Gates, has the inter-racial couple, Martin and Smitty.

The Bold and the Beautiful has had gender-related story arcs in the past. In 2012, the soap had a lesbian romantic pair, Karen and Danielle, who started as friends before revealing their true relationship.

Later, in 2015, Karla Mosley’s Maya Avant came into the storyline that focused on a transgender female’s romance with the straight Rick Forrester. However, the romance between Cone and Weissmann’s characters will be the first male gay relationship on B&B.

A glimpse at Harrison Cone

Colorado-born actor Harrison Cone is also a musician and a writer. He developed a love for creative and performing arts through his involvement in professional theatre productions. Cone also plays the guitar and spent his childhood performing with his father.

Cone’s career started with modelling for commercials of notable brands such as Dr. Pepper, Google and Pepsi. At the age of 18, he grabbed his first movie, First Love. Some other movies that Cone has been a part of include The Spookies, The Shoplifting Pact, I Wish You All the Best, Ick and Terrestrial.

He appeared in noteworthy television series like The Summer I Turned Pretty, Hacks, American Horror Stories, Superstore, and Stage Fright. Cone was also involved in some shorts titled Lemonade, Sekund, Roommates, Manless, Real Mother, and Alone Together. The Bold and the Beautiful is his first daily soap.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Cone’s character, Remy and other arcs

As mentioned before, the soap has left Harrison Cone’s character under wraps. However, as reported by Deadline, he is positioned as Remy’s romantic interest. Moreover, he may be someone close to one of the central characters of The Bold and the Beautiful and is possibly joining Forrester Creations as a designer.

On the other hand, Remy was introduced to the soap’s storyline as Electra’s secret stalker. However, any chance of a Remy-Electra romance was eliminated as his criminal past came to light. He was soon shown taking notice of Luna’s unlawful career. With Luna taking an unhealthy interest in Will Spencer, Remy is written off as her romantic partner.

Meanwhile, on the show, Luna is trying to ensnare Will and eliminate Electra from the latter’s life. Elsewhere, Hope’s engagement with Carter is in danger as Liam is emotionally coercing her for a reunion. At the same time, Ridge has broken his engagement with Taylor to reunite with Brooke once again. This has left his son, Thomas, furious.

Continue watching The Bold and the Beautiful to catch Harrison Cone’s arrival on the soap’s plot while the Forrester family goes through another round of drama over the eternal love triangle.