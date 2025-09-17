Who is Elaine Hendrix from Dancing with the Stars season 34? Everything to know about the Parent Trap star

Actress Elaine Hendrix attends "The World Dog Awards" (Image via Getty)

One of the celebrities competing on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars is Elaine Hendrix, best known for her role in Disney's The Parent Trap. On September 16, 2025, Hendrix made her dance debut alongside professional dancer Alan Bersten in the season opener.

She received 12 out of 20 points for her Cha Cha to Kesha's "Woman" with The Dap-Kings Horns. Hendrix has an extensive film, television, and stage résumé, but it's just the start of her adventure.

Everything to know about Dancing with the Stars' Elaine Hendrix

Early career and breakthrough roles

Elaine Hendrix built her career through a variety of television and film roles beginning in the 1990s. She gained wide recognition for portraying Meredith Blake in Disney’s The Parent Trap alongside Lindsay Lohan.

She further expanded her filmography with appearances in Superstar, based on the Saturday Night Live character, and Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion.

Her television career includes recurring and guest roles on numerous well-known shows. Hendrix appeared in Friends, Two and a Half Men, CSI, Criminal Minds, Transparent, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

She also collaborated with actor Denis Leary on several projects, including FX’s Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Universal’s Erase, and FOX’s Super Bowl campaign Dogs Playing Poker.

Later work and stage productions

In addition to her breakout performances, Hendrix has continued to expand her acting resume. She appeared as Alexis Carrington on The CW's reboot of Dynasty, which sparked a new audience for her work.

In film, she acted in Adopt a Highway alongside Ethan Hawke, as well as in Slanted, which won the SXSW Jury Award. She also reunited with Lindsay Lohan for a cameo in Disney's Freakier Friday.

Her work on stage is equally impressive, as through the years, Hendrix starred in stage versions of Designing Women, Steel Magnolias, and A Streetcar Named Desire, as well as co-producing an off-Broadway version of Ginger Twinsies.

Look for Hendrix to star as Dolly Levi in OFC Creations Theatre Center's 2026 version of Hello, Dolly!

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 Participation

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars debuted on September 16, 2025, and Elaine Hendrix is one of the celebrities competing in the lineup. Olympians, actresses, reality TV personalities, social media influencers, and artists from a variety of genres are among the fourteen celebrity contestants in the current season.

The season's first celebrity announcement was Robert Irwin. He was followed by Alix Earle, Whitney Leavitt, and Jen Affleck. The full cast was later revealed on Good Morning America.

Hendrix is teamed up with professional dancer Alan Bersten. In Week 1, they performed a Cha Cha routine to Kesha’s “Woman” featuring The Dap-Kings Horns.

Contestants danced to personal anthems to introduce themselves to the audience.

Hendrix and Bersten received 12 out of a possible 20 points. Both Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli gave the routine a score of 6 each.

Carrie Ann Inaba was absent during the premiere due to illness, which left two judges for the week.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are the hosts of the season. Ribeiro has been a host since 2022, while Hough, a former professional dancer and judge, joined as co-host in season 32.

They oversee the performances, which run weekly while contestants compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

