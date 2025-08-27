Who is Caleb Hearon? All about the comedian ranked among Rolling Stone's most influential creators of 2025 amid MrBeast's deleted post

Caleb Hearon thanked Rolling Stone in a social media post (Image via Getty)

Caleb Hearon has been selected among the most influential creators for this year by Rolling Stone, along with 24 other popular personalities. Notably, the list was disclosed by the outlet on August 26, 2025, and Hearon was included in the sixth spot.

Caleb is known for his work on some selected films and TV shows, including Jurassic World Dominion. He has received additional praise as a stand-up comedian with his performances at places such as the Chicago-based iO Theater.

While the reports of Hearon’s inclusion in the list went viral, MrBeast’s reaction to the same grabbed a lot of attention. The YouTube personality shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) with a photo of Caleb Hearon being mentioned in the sixth position of the list.

MrBeast, also known as James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson, expressed his dissatisfaction with not being chosen by the outlet for the same list, as he wrote:

“According to this list a gut with 1 million followers is more influential than me. What did I do to p*ss off The Rolling Stones.”

However, the post has since been deleted, and Hearon has not directly responded to being mentioned by MrBeast on any platform. On the other hand, he expressed gratitude to Rolling Stone in an Instagram post, which featured a screenshot of MrBeast’s deleted post, and wrote:

“Thank you @rollingstone it’s an honor.”

Caleb Hearon has appeared in some films and TV shows: Career and other details explained

The Missouri, US native has been active in the world of comedy and acting for almost nine years. However, he has built a huge fan base for different reasons. According to Out magazine, Caleb Hearon’s journey dates back to the time when he performed at the iO Theater.

He slowly started sharing a lot of content on social media, and his TikTok videos helped him come into the limelight. Hearon eventually had the opportunity to show his writing skills as he was chosen to do the same for the adult animated show, Human Resources.

During a conversation with Vulture magazine around five years ago, Caleb was questioned about the one particular work that he was always proud of.

“There’s a character piece called “Haunted Mirror” that I did for a few showcases in Chicago, and ultimately ended up doing on the SNL stage when I auditioned for them. I’ve never posted the video of it online and I don’t plan to. I love the character and the piece a lot, and it’s incredibly stupid and weird”, Hearon responded.

In the same interview, Caleb Hearon described his comedy as “powerful”, adding that they were also necessary and poignant at the same time. Furthermore, the Killing It star mentioned that he would have joined the grad school for student affairs or communication in case he had opted to pursue something else.

Before joining Human Resources, Caleb had minor roles in shows like Fargo, Crank Yankers, and Work in Progress. He expanded his career to the big screen with films like Jurassic World Dominion, Sweethearts, and I Used to Be Funny.

Other TV shows in his credits include Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Overcompensating. He has two films in the upcoming lineup, starting with The Devil Wears Prada 2 next year, followed by Little Brother, which is currently in production.