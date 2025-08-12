Who is Boolymon and what happened with Distrokid? Fans petition to 'free' the artist amid music crackdown

Boolymon and DistroKid (Photo: X/@boolymon)

Rapper Boolymon's music has been removed from streaming platforms due to his controversial lyrics and themes.

According to Genius's artist profile, Boolymon, whose real name is William Anthony Pisa-Relli, is an underground artist and record producer. He also goes by snakechildpain on Spotify and Instagram. The 21-year-old started producing in December 2021, after producer Twovrt supported his passion for music.

He has worked with artists such as Smokingskul, OsamaSon, Okaymar, and Marrgielaa. Boolymon's debut track, dont want smoke, which he made with OsamaSon, was released in October 2023.

In November 2024, the rapper's debut album, Tony, and his collaborative albums with OsamaSon, 2 slime, and still slime, were removed from streaming platforms. After that, the rapper used a new moniker, snakechildpain, to release his music on Spotify.

In August 2025, fans noticed that Spotify has removed all the songs that were uploaded by snakechildpain's account. Only the songs that had him as a feature remained on the app.

On August 8, 2025, the rapper shared on his Instagram story that he had to cancel his Florida show after TSA (Transportation Security Administration) didn't allow him to fly.

Then on August 10, he uploaded a screenshot of a message he received from DistroKid, a music distribution company that helps independent artists and labels upload their music to streaming platforms. DistroKid stated that they received reports that the rapper's music had been subject to "editorial discretion."

DistroKid informed Boolymon that they would no longer accept his music and advised him to look for a different distributor. He stated on his Instagram story that he would take legal action against the company. The rapper added another screenshot, showing that DistroKid removed all his music.

"We've been notified by stores and streaming services that one or more of your releases has been rejected due to editorial discretion. Unfortunately, stores are no longer accepting releases from you via DistroKid. You'll need to try another distributor for future releases... We're just the messenger, passing along this info to you in hopes you find it helpful," DistroKid stated.

The Instagram page @sadprt reuploaded the rapper's stories.

Boolymon's recent controversial lyrics explored

Although the rapper is known for his controversial lyrics, his song Megalodon, released in June 2025, went viral on X after referencing the Vietnam War.

"Yeah, these boys bite like Jaws / These boys bite like megalodon / I-I-I-I can't right my wrongs / Lil' ho eat like no tomorrow / I drop bomb like Vietnam / I drop bomb, b*tch, I drop bomb," he rapped.

In the track, he also made a stereotypical remark on Jews, saying they allegedly run the media.

"Jews run the news, boy, I thought you knew/ I got, I got a snake in my boot," Boolymon rapped.

After the rapper's music was removed from streaming platforms, his fans claimed that Jews reportedly had something to do with it.

THE JEWS ARE TRYNA SILENCE BOOLYMON !!!!! — Virgo Oddy (@virgo_is_dead) August 8, 2025

As of now, Boolymon's fans are trying to "free" the rapper by using the hashtag #freeboolymon on social media. It is unclear when Spotify will add his music to their platform again.

Stay tuned for more updates.