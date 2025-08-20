Who is Ashley Argota? Nickelodeon star opens up on allegedly being abused by her mother

Ashley Argota spoke in detail about the alleged abuse she suffered during her childhood and the next few years (Image via Getty)

Ashley Argota recently opened up about her experience of reportedly being abused by her mother many years ago. The actress has been a popular face on Nickelodeon, appearing on shows like True Jackson, VP, and Bucket & Skinner’s Epic Adventures.

On August 19, 2025, the singer spoke in detail to People magazine, saying that since she is also a mother now, she won’t let her son go through the same thing.

Ashley Argota referred to her latest TikTok clips, where she addressed the abuse and referred to her intention behind the same, as she said:



“So many people have commented on my TikToks, like, ‘You were my childhood. I had no idea that this was happening to you,’ or, ‘My childhood is ruined.’ I’m not meaning to ruin anyone’s childhood, but if sharing this can help even just a few people, then it’s totally worth it.”









The Cover Versions star recalled that when she was filming for True Jackson, VP, her mother believed that she was not having control over her daughter anymore, considering that Argota made a lot of friends on set.

Ashley claimed that her mother reportedly criticized her nose by saying that it was “too flat.”

Apart from that, there were certain instances when the latter would wait in the car as Argota attended a birthday party or visited her friends. Furthermore, Argota alleged that her mother was controlling her finances.



“I was 15, so I totally trusted her with all of the finances. She would say, ‘All right, this is the bill, and this is how much you’re going to input into the computer, and this is what we’re going to pay,’ but I never knew how much was on my accounts,” Argota said.



Ashley continued by saying that her father also had to struggle a bit in terms of finances, saying that her mother was the one who deposited her father’s paycheck and gave him only $100.

The identity of Ashley’s mother has not been made official, as of this writing.

Argota alleged that her mother attempted to keep her isolated outside of work by opting for homeschooling and making the family shift to a place that was located two hours away from Los Angeles.

Ashley said that she eventually had to travel a lot for her auditions.

Ashley Argota recalled how she shifted to her mother’s house: Career, alleged abuse, and other details explored

The Redlands, California native has built a huge fan base with her appearances on television and music projects at the same time.

Argota made her debut with a film titled Schooled in 2007 and later became famous for her performances on the two shows on Nickelodeon.

During her conversation with People magazine, Ashley Argota said that she once developed a crush on one of her cast members from the stage production of Romeo & Juliet, and spoke to an anonymous person from her family about the same.

However, her mother once discovered the text messages while checking her phone and became frustrated.

Argota mentioned that she realized at the time that she was “just done” and, without any argument with her mother, she went to Los Angeles for an audition.

Ashley recalled that she spoke to her father while she was going for the audition, as she said:



“He let me talk it out, and to my surprise, he said, ‘I totally understand. I’m just glad that you’re still talking to me.’ My dad and I had never talked about it up until then. We always just let my mom take the reins on everything. I think when my dad said that, I was like, ‘If I have the support of my dad, then I can do anything.’”



However, the situation took a different turn when Ashley Argota returned to her residence as her mother told her to remove the cardigan. The Snatchers star claimed that her mother wanted to check if her “crush” did anything to her.

Argota eventually followed her mother’s instructions, who allegedly told her to “quit the show.” Argota refused to do the same, and her mother then reportedly attacked her.



“She choked me, she attacked me. It gave me a vocal node, because she had come at me so aggressively. I’d never had a vocal problem in my life until that happened. In that moment I was like, ‘I don’t know if having a relationship with her is the right thing anymore’,” Ashley recalled.



The 32-year-old said that she eventually shifted to her aunt’s house and later discovered that her mother was receiving the paychecks, following which Argota had a “few bucks” left as earnings.

Ashley eventually joined her father to open secret bank accounts.

Ashley Argota previously worked for Disney in 2014, appearing in the romantic comedy film How to Build a Better Boy. She portrayed important roles in shows like Lab Rats and The Fosters. Furthermore, she was featured in an episode of iCarly.

In addition, she has played minor roles in other television projects, including Austin & Ally, Chasing Life, Girl Meets World, Liberty Crossing, Adopted, The Rookie, and All American.

Her first album, Ashley, came out in 2007, and she is also known for her EP, Dreams Come True.